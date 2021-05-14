Celebrate Frederick has announced its popular annual summer concert series will return this year, starting June 6.
The series is free, open to the public and runs every Sunday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Baker Park Bandshell, according to a Friday news release.
The line-up is as follows:
- June 6, The Joe Falero Band: Joe Falero is a Latin music artist who is also a DJ on WSER-DB. He and his band will perform originals and covers in styles including salsa, bachata, Latin jazz and merengue.
- June 13, Silent Old Mtns.: Frederick-based Silent Old Mtns. has been performing in the region for 10 years, blending genres like indie rock and folk.
- June 20, Among The Stars: This tribute band performs songs by a wide range of artists, including Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks, ZZ Top, Pearl Jam.
- June 27, Shane Gamble: Maryland-born country artist Shane Gamble has cracked the Top 40 on the Billboard charts with his single "Beautiful Work."
- No show on July 4
- July 11, Kathie Martin Express: Kathie Martin is both a singer and saxophone player who has been performing for more than 30 years, many of which were spent with The Fabulous Hubcaps.
- July 18, Quasi Flannel: Quasi Flannel performs covers from the 90s alt rock and grunge scene, in addition to older classics and originals.
- July 25, The Sagamore Band: This five-piece band plays classic rock hits from artists including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Brown, The Beatles and Chicago.
- Aug. 1, Quiet Fire: This funk and soul group performs dance music from the '70s, '80s and '90s and credits some of their influence to artists like Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner and prince.
- Aug. 8, The Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band: This tribute band has won a Grammy award and has been touring for over four decades.
- Aug. 15, The Dave Keller Band: Dave Keller is a blues and soul artist who is also a guitarist and songwriter.
- Aug. 22, Zydeco-A-Go-Go: Zydeco-A-Go-Go is the Mid-Atlantic's premier Louisiana dance music band, performing in styles like Creole zydeco and New Orleans rhythm and blues.
- Aug. 29, The Frederick Symphony Orchestra & Rock Band: The Frederick Symphony Orchestra is a community ensemble featuring professionally trained musicians and has been performing since 1997.
The Summer Concert Series Committee asks that in lieu of admission, attendees bring a non-perishable food item for the Frederick Community Action Agency. There will also be a 50/50 raffle at every concert. Raffle ticket sales support Celebrate Frederick's mission of providing Frederick with events such as In The Streets and the Kris Kringle Procession.
(1) comment
I'm in. No masks required!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.