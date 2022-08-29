Grammy-nominated progressive hip-hop and beatbox artist Christylez Bacon collaborates with harpist and singer-songwriter Abbie Palmer for an evening of live, original music at FAC’s Sky Stage in downtown Frederick.

Christylez Bacon (pronounced chris-styles) is a hip-hop artist and multi-instrumentalist from Southeast Washington, D.C. As a performer, Bacon multi-tasks between various instruments, such as the West African djembe drum, acoustic guitar, and the human beat-box (oral percussion), all while continuing the oral tradition of storytelling through his lyrics.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription