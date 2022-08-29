Grammy-nominated progressive hip-hop and beatbox artist Christylez Bacon collaborates with harpist and singer-songwriter Abbie Palmer for an evening of live, original music at FAC’s Sky Stage in downtown Frederick.
Christylez Bacon (pronounced chris-styles) is a hip-hop artist and multi-instrumentalist from Southeast Washington, D.C. As a performer, Bacon multi-tasks between various instruments, such as the West African djembe drum, acoustic guitar, and the human beat-box (oral percussion), all while continuing the oral tradition of storytelling through his lyrics.
In 2011, Bacon began a cross-cultural collaborative concert series in D.C. called Washington Sound Museum. WSM is a monthly intimate celebration of music featuring guest artists from diverse musical genres with Bacon and his hip-hop orchestra. Since WSM’s inception, Bacon has collaborated with artists from various cultural backgrounds, ranging from the Hindustani & Carnatic music of India, the contemporary Arabic music of Egypt and the music of Brazil.
With a mission toward cultural acceptance and unification through music, Bacon is constantly pushing the envelope, from performances at the National Cathedral, to becoming the first hip-hop artist to be featured at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, composing and orchestrating an entire concert for a 12-piece orchestra commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Smithsonian Institute. He is the recipient of multiple honors awarded by the Washington Area Music Association, including 2013 Artist of the Year.
For the Sept. 3 concert, Bacon will be collaborating with harpist and singer-songwriter Abbie Palmer. Grounded in Celtic harp, Palmer expanded her musical training to classical harp at Shenandoah Conservatory and received degrees in performance and music therapy. She also maintains a practice as a board-certified music therapist.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Tickets are $10 online, with limited seats available at the door. Free for kids under 12.
