Berta Sabrio was recently appointed to become the new executive director of the Columbia Orchestra. Sabrio joins the Columbia Orchestra with an extensive background in nonprofit leadership.
Before joining the staff, Sabrio held the position of deputy director for the National Association of Pastoral Musicians. Prior to that, she served as the pastoral associate at St. Francis of Assisi in Howard County. She holds a bachelor of music in vocal performance from Loyola University New Orleans.
Sabrio takes over for Katherine Keefe, who resigned from the orchestra in July after 10 years of service.
Organized in the fall of 1977, the Columbia Orchestra has performed throughout Howard County for more than four decades. Originally known as the Columbia Chamber Orchestra, the membership expanded in 1988 to include winds and percussion. The Columbia Orchestra reaches more than 11,000 area residents annually through full orchestra concerts, chamber music recitals, jazz concerts, digital media and educational initiatives.
