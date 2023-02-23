Black History Program
Local hip-hop artist Asa Weeks performs during a Black History in the Making ceremony that the Frederick County government hosted Thursday. Accompanying him are Manu Alvarez on guitar and Stanford Thomas on saxophone.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

It wasn't on his YouTube channel. It wasn't at a bar downtown. Nor was it in front of a sold-out Sky Stage crowd, which he's done before.

This time, Frederick-based hip-hop artist Asa Weeks, a first-generation American born to Liberian immigrants, brought his original songs and signature sound to Winchester Hall — the county seat for a nearly 275-year-old government that didn't have its first Black elected lawmaker in office until December.

