Asbury & Frederick Holiday Concert Dec. 2021.jpg

The Encore Chorales of Frederick and Asbury Methodist Village perform in a holiday concert in 2021. Registration is open now for the fall session, which begins in September.

 Photo by E. David Luria

Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, welcomes new and returning singers to the fall session of its Encore Chorale of Frederick, a local choral group that sings an eclectic mix of music in many styles from many eras.

Encore is accepting registration for its 15-week program that begins Sept. 8. No auditions are necessary. The session will culminate in a holiday concert that is free and open to the public. Deb Int Veldt, music director at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, will conduct the chorale.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription