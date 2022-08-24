Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, welcomes new and returning singers to the fall session of its Encore Chorale of Frederick, a local choral group that sings an eclectic mix of music in many styles from many eras.
Encore is accepting registration for its 15-week program that begins Sept. 8. No auditions are necessary. The session will culminate in a holiday concert that is free and open to the public. Deb Int Veldt, music director at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, will conduct the chorale.
“Encore Chorale of Frederick is a wonderful experience, and I encourage anyone who loves to sing to join this fun group of dedicated singers,” said Richelle Emerick, who has sang with Encore for the past seven years and serves as the Chorale master. “We are so lucky to have this opportunity in Frederick.”
The Encore Chorale of Frederick will meet at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, on Thursdays starting Sept. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tuition is $190 per person for the 15-week program. Encore will follow all COVID-19 guidelines. For more information and to register, visit encorecreativity.org or call 301-261-5747.
For those who prefer to sing virtually, Encore is also offering its Encore University, a comprehensive online program of singing plus enrichment courses in music history, music theory, dance, art, movement classes and more. Tuition for the fall semester of Encore University is $185 per person. Singers can combine both the in-person program with online classes for a full musical experience.
Founded in 2007 by Jeanne Kelly during an NIH-funded study to address the mental and physical health benefits of singing for older adults, Encore Creativity for Older Adults now has more than 1,000 singers in 30 programs across the nation. Encore’s mission is to provide an accessible arts education and performance opportunities for older adults, regardless of ability or experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.