Older adults who love to sing can join in song this fall with Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral arts organization for adults 55 and older. The fall season of singing is open for registration for all older adults in Frederick. No auditions are required. Interested singers can register on Encore Creativity’s website at encorecreativity.org/register, by emailing info@encorecreativity.org or by calling 301-261-5747.
The Encore Chorale of Frederick is eager to welcome all older adults interested in singing to a new season of rehearsals beginning Sept. 7. No prior experience with singing is necessary to join. Encore ensembles provide singers with a warm, uplifting community that reduces isolation and promotes healthy relationships in an excellent artistic environment. Rehearsals will run through late December, culminating in a holiday performance to light up the winter months. The ensemble meets on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon each week at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick.
