Frederick Community College (FCC) is accepting applications for the Shield Music Scholarship Awards which provides funding for music lessons to school-aged children and college students.
The awards have been offered annually since 2000 and have enabled students to take lessons in piano, woodwinds, brass, strings, percussion, and voice. Last year, 56 students were provided scholarships.
The scholarships are offered through the George L. Shields Foundation.
“Frederick Community College offers a full range of individual music lessons for elementary through high school students, as well as FCC music majors,” said Jennifer Rundlett, FCC music faculty member. “By working with our specialized teachers, students can vastly improve their playing abilities and build confidence over the course of the year, improving their likelihood of staying with music and growing into talented musicians.”
Scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year are available in the categories of Developing, Merit, Continuing, and College Credit.
Lessons will be taught by FCC faculty members and will begin in September.
Lessons will be offered through a hybrid model of online and in-person instruction, however, in-person instruction will be limited based on where the college is in its reopening plan. Students and instructors can also opt to have complete virtual instruction.
Applications and more information on the scholarship categories can be found at www.frederick.edu/arts-center/shields-music-scholarship.aspx.
