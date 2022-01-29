Frederick County Public Schools held a celebration of arts and culture on Saturday evening, thanks to the return of the annual All-County High School Music Festival.
An annual tradition, the festival hasn’t been held since 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. But the auditorium of Frederick High School was once again filled with music performed by some of Frederick County’s most talented student musicians.
According to curriculum specialist Kimberly Hirschmann, who served as the master of ceremonies for the evening, students from FCPS’ high schools auditioned in November for parts in the all-county chorus, orchestra and band, and they’ve been steadily practicing since then.
“The past month was an opportunity for students to work with musicians from other schools and with fantastic clinicians all sharing a deep appreciation for music,” Hirschmann said.
The clinicians she referred to were Amy Voorhees, Christopher Cicconi and Travis Weller, with each of them serving as guest conductors for the three ensembles.
Voorhees, who is the director of choral activities for Susquehanna University, conducted the all-county chorus first.
Before a stirring performance of Ysaye M. Barnwell’s “Wanting Memories,” which heard some of the group serving as a cappella rhythm and percussion to serve as a counterpoint to the lead vocalists, Voorhees told the crowd of family and other well-wishers what an honor it had been to work with the students of FCPS.
Voorhees told the audience she, along with the other two guest conductors, had only worked with the students for the three days leading up to the concert — a true testament to the students’ skills, as their performances sounded as polished as some professional outfits.
“In this particular case, they are a small but really mighty group,” Voorhees said. “We’ve spent the past three days together making some beautiful music, and what a privilege for me to have the opportunity to get to know your young people.”
After the choir performed, Cicconi led the orchestra through a number of pieces for strings, including an ethereal performance of Paul Lavender’s arrangement of Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Waltz No. 2,” during which one could practically see waltzing party-goers at a Venetian masquerade.
Cicconi, director of bands and orchestras and associate professor of music education at Towson University, told the audience he was planning on leading the students through Gustav Holst’s “St. Paul’s Suite.” It’s an emotional piece in four movements, which Cicconi said he had never felt ambitious enough to attempt with a group of students — before this group.
Cicconi said the students had been given excellent music education by FCPS.
“When I came, it was like driving a Lamborghini,” he said. “They just gave me the keys … What they’ve done in the last about two days is nothing short of extraordinary.”
Cicconi said the students learned incredibly complex music that would give even college or professional musicians pause, and they did it only a handful of days.
Finally, the all-county band, consisting of woodwind, brass and percussion performers, was taken through a number of rousing performances by Weller, who serves as assistant chair for the music department and director of music education at Messiah University.
The performance on Saturday ended with an original arrangement of Weller’s, who developed an orchestral arrangement of the sea shanty “The Wellerman,” which, against all odds, became a viral sensation at the beginning of 2021 thanks to TikTok.
Weller said the song, originally sung by crews on a whaling ship, could serve as an encouragement for students and music teachers alike during the challenges of learning or teaching music during the pandemic.
“As I thought about what music teachers were going through as we started through this pandemic and what lies ahead, I wanted to write something in that sphere,” Weller said of his arrangement. “I hope you’re encouraged; I hope you’ve got something to take home with you, a memory that you’re going to cherish with you, your kid, your director, your community.”
This wasn’t the public's only chance to catch some orchestral music this week; this coming Saturday, Feb. 5, middle school students will perform during the All-County Middle School Music Festival. That performance will be held at 4 p.m., once again at Frederick High School.
