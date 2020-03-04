There’s such a charm to everything Flo Petite does.
Be it the aesthetic of this single’s artwork or even the weird nuances in the production of her songs, one of the many things Flo Petite is really, really good at is being Flo Petite.
“Blue” epitomizes that. Complete with a lazy-swing groove and an addicting guitar sound found somewhere within the spaces that separate the cosmos, it’s a sad song for someone looking to find colors just a tiny bit brighter than the ones in which he or she is immersed. Petite’s voice rounds out things perfectly, her perceived apathy becoming a metaphor for what feels like the song’s message.
Plus, with each new song, she inches closer to Norah Jones territory, which only makes Petite’s work that much more imperative. So, to paraphrase the jazz-pop singer, come away with Flo in the night. You won’t regret it — even if you happen to be feeling a little blue.
Follow Colin McGuire on Twitter: @colinpadraic.
