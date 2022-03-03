Progressive metal might have a reputation for being an obtuse genre for nerdy dads, but Frederick-based progressive metalcore outfit Half Heard Voices want to shake that up.
With a simultaneous focus on catchy pop-song structures merged with the technical virtuosity prog metal is known for, the band seeks to bridge the gap between two disparate sounds. And with an upcoming placement at Rock Fest in Wisconsin alongside some of the biggest names in rock and metal, it’s clear it’s working for them.
Closer to home, they’ll play Cafe 611 on March 4, alongside Nita Strauss, Alukah and Marzy Maddox.
Half Heard Voices is made up of Alex Conner on vocals, Dillon Baird on lead guitar, Stefan Sandman on bass, Jeremy Sabine on rhythm guitar and Patrick Firestein on drums.
“I’ve been leaning on this genre lately of progressive metalcore,” Sandman said. “I think that describes it perfectly for me.”
According to him, the band strives to merge the catchy, straight-ahead simplicity of metalcore with progressive metal’s more technical features. Think one part As I Lay Dying mixed with one part Dream Theater.
“It’s metal that’s relatable, in the sense that you can sing it,” Baird said. “My goal is, even without the vocals, that you can sing each one of our riffs. It’s not just that we want it to be stuck in people’s heads; we want it to be enjoyable and for people to understand what we’re actually writing and that it has a purpose.”
The pair explained that, while their songs often feature the progressive metal trappings of big key changes, weird time signatures and epic sounds, they still want their tracks to feel accessible to the listener. It’s out there, but not too out there.
Sandman described the band’s writing process as one of recording and re-recording, while trying to squeeze every bit of juice out of a song. He said their instrumentations are often filled with subtle callbacks to other parts of the same song, which would reward careful listening.
“We introduce variety, different inflections on the same part, and you might hear it as, ‘Oh man, this is something different,’ but it’ll be the same part just reintroduced in a different way,” Sandman said. “And I think that’s part of what give it the progressive [feeling]; it’s not just all ⅞ for 12 minutes.”
Baird agreed, saying the band’s occasional usage of things like odd time signatures happen more out of in-the-moment experimentation than any sort of attempt to create something unusual.
“We’ll sit in front of my computer with a guitar and a bass and we’ll be like, ‘OK, let’s switch this part, let’s change this note’ ... and then at the end we’re like, ‘Oh, this part’s in 10,’” Baird said, referring to an odd time signature. “It’s not what we intend, it’s just an odd meter was the way the riff naturally progressed.”
The band grew out of a musical collaboration between Sandman and Baird, who were roommates and both giving music lessons.
Baird, the primary songwriter for the group, said the project grew out of some music he had been working on. “I was just writing some music for the sake of it,” he said. “I sent a few demos to friends who are also in the music community, and there was that question of ‘are you guys gonna play this out?’ ... and I didn’t think about it, but when that question occurred, it was like, ‘Maybe we should roll with this.’”
Baird and Sandman said they then got to work on assembling a team.
“The band started out as a studio project, something that was going to be online only, and then I just kind of begged everyone to start playing,” Baird said with a laugh. “I really wanted to do a metal band.”
And so Half Heard Voices was born, with Baird recording the initial demos and then eventually adding other members to the team.
So far, Half Heard Voices has released an EP in 2019, “Dissidence,” and the band is at work releasing their second EP, “Twelve Way War,” releasing one single from the project per month until all the songs are out. So far, three of those singles have been released, with the latest, “Withered Sun,” dropping on Feb. 25.
Baird and Sandman said work on this EP has taken the better part of a year, saying that the downtime afforded to them by the pandemic allowed them to put some extra polish on it.
The band accredits much of the level of polish to producer Derek Line at Ballenger Studios, who Sandman said is so integral to the band’s sound that he could be easily described as their “fifth Beatle,” referencing producer George Martin’s role in shaping the Fab Four’s sound.
In the meantime, the band is also working on getting some extra polish onto their live performances, since the band is set to perform at the Wisconsin Rock Fest, which runs from July 14 through 16 in Cadott, Wisconsin. The festival is being headlined by some of the biggest names in rock and metal, including acts like Lamb of God, Disturbed, Evanescence and more.
The band is, understandably, thinking of this as a huge opportunity to get their music in front of many potential new listeners, so they’re working to make sure the new EP is available by the time they play that show.
“That’s our first festival date,” Sandman said. “It’s a really exciting time for the band. ... This band hasn’t played the big stage yet, and this is exciting.”
“It’s like, what’s going to happen afterwards?” Baird said. “We don’t know. And that’s why we want to have as much of our new stuff out in a smart way as possible.”
He explained this is the strategy behind the slow drips of music: “It’s just so we don’t show our hand, and then it gets brushed under the rug.”
Until then, there are plenty of opportunities to hear Half Heard Voice’s music. The band’s music is available on all major streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, and they will continue to play local and regional shows ahead of the festival date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.