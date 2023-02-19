There are those who dislike Valentine's Day because it's cheesy. Corny. A "made-up Hallmark holiday," one person said in an interview. A season of social media posts and public displays of affection that remind singles that they are just that — single.
Then there's Mark Lopez de Victoria, who — seated across an Idiom Brewery Co. table from his wife, Nicole — said, with a playful eye roll, "it's Valentine's Day every day in my house."
Sunday, then, was a break from tradition for the Lopez de Victoria couple, who attended Idiom's inaugural Anti-Valentine's Party. The three-hour event included a live performance by Starlight Anthem, featuring Frederick- and Baltimore-based musicians who perform rock and alternative songs from the '90s to present day.
"We just wanted to do something against the grain," said Steven Curran, taproom manager at Idiom. "We're trying to do a lot of firsts this year. We're really trying to ramp up what we do in the tap room just to give alternatives, different things, drum up business, all that kind of stuff."
Sunday's event highlighted the brewery's "Eat Your Heart Out" sour.
In spite of the Anti-Valentine's theme, it was a past display of love that brought the Lopez de Victoria family to Idiom on Sunday.
Starlight Anthem's lead guitarist, Ryan Langelan, married Mark Lopez de Victoria's niece. And, Lopez de Victoria performed the wedding ceremony.
Langelan and his bandmates were tasked with cultivating an "emo," angsty vibe at Sunday's party. They did so with sappy rock songs, said vocalist and guitarist Nat Doegen.
"At least that's what we were told to do, and we're willing to honor it," Doegen said. "We picked out a couple extra [songs] that were more associated with the quote, unquote, emo sound, just to honor the anti-Valentine's Day experience."
Caity Friend, a New Market resident, said she frequents Idiom's parties and events. Sitting solo at an Idiom table, she said she went to the Anti-Valentine's Party because, "I'm single, so why not."
"My girlfriends were supposed to come out, but they're all sick," Friend said. "I've got another one coming out, but not for like an hour. So, I'm just by myself and chilling."
