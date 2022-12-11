Just past 3 p.m. on Sunday, the sanctuary of Frederick’s St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church became alive with music.
The Frederick Children’s Cho- rus had been preparing for their winter concert since August — meeting to rehearse at least once per week — and at last, it was time to share the product of their hard work with their family and friends.
Dozens of children gathered on a set of risers in front of the church’s altar, belting out the opening number of the performance, “The Journey of Hope,” by Jim Papoulis.
As the group sang of taking a stand and rising together, some children beamed proudly, while others seemed a little more shy. In the second row, one little girl looked especially serious and focused. Her wide eyes never left the conductor.
The chorus, which Judith DuBose founded in 1985, accepts all children who would like to join. There are no auditions, said Alison Crawford, vice president of the Board of Directors.
Instead, DuBose — who is the group’s artistic director — firmly believes that singing is for everyone, Crawford said. Anyone can learn how to use their voice as an instrument.
Crawford knows about the director’s philosophy firsthand. She joined the chorus when she was 12 years old, and initially struggled to read musical notation.
But Crawford stayed with the group until she graduated high school, and later returned to help participants become more comfortable with the same skill that used to challenge her.
Unlike Crawford, Karis Nichols — one of the group’s associate choral directors — has only been involved with the Children’s Chorus for about two years.
Still, she said, she’s already seen plenty of examples of how the nonprofit helps its participants learn and grow.
Although the singers who performed on Sunday ranged in ages from 8 to 18, there are also classes available for children as young as 3.
Being a member of the chorus helps children discover how to blend their voices with others, and better understand how to work as a team, Nichols said. They learn the value of hard work and commitment, as well as how to focus during rehearsals and performances.
“It’s really wonderful to see their confidence grow,” said Nichols, who helped start a children’s chorus when she was living in Kansas.
On Sunday, Syndi Huth — chair of the Board of Directors — watched the children’s performance from a pew near the front of the church.
She became involved with the chorus when her youngest child joined it in third grade. Even after her child — who is now 28 — graduated from high school, Huth never left the group. She’s been leading the Board of Directors for five years.
Her fellow volunteers are hard-working and wonderful, Huth said. And, she added right before the concert was about to begin, the group is inclusive and welcoming to people who are LGBTQ.
As the children filed into the church, Huth recalled how when she came out as a transgender woman, she offered to resign as chair of the board of directors. She worried her identity would affect the amount of donations the group received.
But her fellow board members supported her decision to come out, and encouraged her to stay on as chair, Huth said with a smile.
She then turned to face the front of the room, as the young performers took their positions and fell silent.
With a signal from DuBose, the children took a deep breath and began to sing.
