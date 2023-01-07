songwriting
Singer and songwriter Andrew McKnight talks to students about the creative process of songwriting Saturday at the Frederick County YMCA.

 News-Post photo by Clara Niel

Seven middle and high schoolers tossed around ideas on Saturday as Andrew McKnight, a singer and songwriter, wrote them down on a white board.

The students were brainstorming songs, using the idea of struggling to open a door as inspiration.

