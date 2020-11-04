From the newly launched concert series at the Frederick Fairgrounds to performances at Sky Stage, live music is slowly returning to the local area. And later this month, three Frederick entertainment organizations are getting in on the action.
As part of the nationwide Save Our Stages fundraising initiative designed to help revive live music scenes, the Weinberg Center for the Arts, Maryland Ensemble Theatre and New Spire Arts are teaming up to present a concert on Nov. 15 as part of the Showtime at the Drive-In series at the fairgrounds. The show will feature Bethesda bluegrass band The Seldom Scene and opener Hogslop String Band out of Nashville.
According to a news release issued last week, leaders of the three organizations came up with the idea for the fundraiser as a way to present an event “to a community starved for live entertainment in a safe and socially distant way.” The COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from opening their doors for months, and this outdoor venue and series offered the perfect opportunity to not only provide live music, but also help raise money for their cause.
The show is set for 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15 at the fairgrounds. Tickets, which start at $150, went on sale last week. Tickets are sold by car with four people to a vehicle. For complete details and ticketing information on the event, visit WeinbergCenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.