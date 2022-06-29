It was February 2009, up near Morgan State University, and Joe Keyes was talking to his friends from the Funkadelic world. He was ready to start playing in a band again but knew what kinds of people he wanted in the group.
“I prefer some young [musicians], don't care if you're Black or white,” he told his friend. “Older guys are hard-headed, stuck in their ways, but young people are ready to jam.”
Dave Cavalier was there, and he invited Keyes to a jam session he was hosting at Micho’s, a restaurant in Reisterstown.
He walked into the room, heard people performing, and knew that he had made a good decision in coming. There were certain members he could tell would work well together and had the sound Keyes was looking for.
“I kind of picked those [people] to do my song that night,” he said.
Funnily enough, those musicians had all been in a band together but were breaking up because their lead singer was moving to Turkey. They were looking for a project, and Keyes definitely had a big one for them.
Six months later, Joe Keyes and the Late Bloomer Band performed its debut show at the same place they met.
'I finally got my life together. I was re-blooming.'
Keyes was 50 when the band performed together for the first time. He had been playing music for a long time before then, but says that this band is when he really got himself together.
Keyes, who serves as the band’s lead vocalist, has been a musician since he was 5. The self-proclaimed child prodigy would be out DJing and buying records while other kids were buying candy, he said.
By 11, Keyes started going to all kinds of concerts. He would watch the greats — George Clinton, Bob Marley and James Brown — but also had a deep appreciation for the underground jazz and funk scene in New Jersey. One of his favorite bands is Defunkt, whose lead singer, Joseph Bowie, has family roots in Frederick.
“My father used to change the records in the jukebox, and he would bring the old records home, but I only wanted to hear the flip side,” Keyes said.
Not too long after he started attending concerts, Keyes started using alcohol and drugs. For over 30 years, he was addicted to the high. When he turned 18, the legal drinking age was not yet 21, so he was able to get into clubs to continue drinking and began using cocaine. At first, he admits he was trying to be the popular kid, the cool kid.
“If you had it, you were somebody. You could get in any club, in any door, and a meet any star,” Keyes remembers.
But soon enough, Keyes got just as addicted as everybody else, he said.
Over the next few decades, he tried heroin and marijuana, got arrested a few times, and found himself sleeping on park benches or under bridges. When he checked into rehab, it was because he realized that knowingly sacrificing having shelter for drugs wasn’t right.
The first stint in rehab didn’t stick.
Neither did the second, third, fourth or fifth.
Keyes moved around the country, joining and leaving bands as he met his idol, George Clinton, partied hard, and lived the high life.
“I've said that I've gone from Park Avenue to park bench in 24 hours,” he said. “I've had limousines drop me off at abandoned buildings.”
'Sound you can dance to, but I want to move your spirit too.'
Five years after his jazz funk band came to life, and a year after the release of the band’s debut album, Keyes got sober. He knew his sixth time in rehab would be his last because he was “ready to die for drugs,” he said.
In a band full of younger members, Keyes tries to watch out for them and make sure they aren’t trying to party too hard. He talks about his addiction in front of audiences and remains an active participant in his own recovery. Sometimes, he prays during his performances, and he believes that at live performances, attendees will “feel the presence of God,” he said.
His voice is the catalyst for that presence, but Keyes says that he’s lucky to have musicians who work really well with him and can understand his musical needs when performing. Keyes usually performs with at least eight musicians. Without his crew of an alto sax, tenor sax, trombone, keyboard, drums, two guitars and a bass, Keyes said he has to work a little bit harder for the same effect.
The band functions smoothly as a unit. Keyes will sometimes send the other musicians tunes that he’s come up with at his day job moving cars around at a car dealership in Westminster. When he sees them at practice on Tuesday, they have the tune ready on their instruments.
Many of them also research things Keyes talks about. He considers himself to be both a father figure and a teacher for a lot of the band members.
“Some of them get mad at me like a kid would and run off and pout," Keyes said.
Band members come and go, moving on to gigs on Broadway or performing backup for other artists, but Keyes knows that his work with them has had an impact on what they go on to do.
The music the group performs is a variety of covers, mashups, and original music. Keyes gravitates towards music that is less well-known. He doesn’t like to perform the music that everyone else is already playing, he said.
During Alive@Five, the band will be premiering a new mashup that they’ve created, one that Keyes is very excited about. The performance will help people shake off their day and will be family-friendly, as well.
Keyes is excited to be in town and be in a place where jazz trombonist Joseph Bowie, his inspiration and friend, has a family history, he said.
“They want me to start hosting jam sessions there [in Frederick], so something about that is crazy because the real way I got turned on to this town was from Joe Bowie,” Keyes said.
