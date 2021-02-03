Want to listen to some good music and support local charities this weekend?
Tune in Saturday and Sunday to either the Frederick Rock-School or News-Post Facebook page to hear more than 30 bands rock out in support of The Frederick Food Bank and musical education nonprofit Rhythm Changes.
The Let There Be Rock School is hosting and livestreaming the event, which will take place at a building inside the Frederick Fairgrounds.
Performances are set from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday with specific time slots for each band. For more information, including the list of bands, go to the Frederick Rock-School Facebook page at facebook.com/887712551280622/ps/3982364235148756/?d=n.
