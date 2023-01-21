Frederick Record Riot
Buy Now

People shop for records at the Frederick Record Riot on Saturdays. There were local record stores and collectors selling their vinyls. 

 By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com

As “Enter Sandman” by Metallica began swelling in a building at the Frederick Fairgrounds on Saturday, people’s hands continued to flip through the bins of records before them — but their heads began to bob in unison.

Hundreds of people of all ages had flocked to the Frederick Record Riot, a large-scale show for local record stores and vinyl aficionados to sell their wares and share their passion for music.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription