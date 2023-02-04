Middle School Music Festival
Ethan Campbell, a seventh grader from Monocacy Middle School, watches his conductor, Dr. Lori Schwartz-Reichl, and waits for her instructions during the All-County Middle School Music Festival at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on Saturday. The festival showcased middle schoolers from all over the county in choir, band and orchestra.  

 News-Post photo by Clara Niel

Aiden Herrerra, an eighth grader at Urbana Middle School, focused on tuning his cello before going onstage at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on Saturday afternoon.

He, like many others, was getting ready to perform in the All-County Middle School Music Festival, which showcased about 185 students in choir, orchestra and band.

