Aiden Herrerra, an eighth grader at Urbana Middle School, focused on tuning his cello before going onstage at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on Saturday afternoon.
He, like many others, was getting ready to perform in the All-County Middle School Music Festival, which showcased about 185 students in choir, orchestra and band.
Last Saturday, on Jan. 28, was the All-County High School Music Festival, with about 150 students performing.
All the students who performed on both nights had to qualify to audition for the all-county groups, and then be selected from the auditions, said Kimberly Hirschmann, Frederick County Public Schools' visual and performing arts curriculum specialist.
Hirschmann said she was proud to see how the arts had survived and persevered through the pandemic, thanks to the teachers and students.
“A true celebration goes to the kids who have continued to work really, really hard and push through and just continue to play,” she said.
Many of the students had small medals pinned to their shirts. Each medal represented a year they were an all-county performer. The different colors — red, yellow and blue — represented which music group they performed with in the festival.
Lina Quiros, a Ballenger Creek Middle School eighth grader, had two medals with different colors. One for orchestra, and one for choir, she said. She was playing bass for the orchestra Saturday night, and said she was feeling a lot of different emotions.
“I feel really proud. I'm nervous, obviously,” she said. “I’m really excited too, because all my hard work was for this moment."
Next to her was another bass player, Sean Watson. The seventh grader from Oakdale Middle School said he was excited to play the piece "Spartacus," since it would allow he and Quiros to shine more with their low, deep sounds.
When they filed onto the stage, and Dr. Hayden Denesha, Associate Conductor of the Loudon Symphony Orchestra, raised his baton, the sound of strings filling the auditorium. The end of each piece was met with vivacious applause from the students’ friends and family members.
Before the orchestra performed, the choir sang, led by Malcolm Washington, Director of Choral Activities at Hammond High School in Columbia.
Saturday was the third time Krista House was watching her daughter, Zoe House, perform with the all-county choir. It’s been fun every year, she said.
House likes how Zoe, who is a seventh grader at Middletown Middle School, gets to sing more complex pieces with the all-county choir. Zoe is a soprano, she said.
“She loves to sing, she works pretty hard,” she said.
And while the orchestra was performing, the all-county band was getting warmed up with their conductor, Dr. Lori Schwartz-Reichl, who is a clinician, conductor, instructor, writer and speaker.
Ethan Campbell, a Monocacy Middle School seventh grader, was feeling nonchalant about the concert. It was the baritone saxophone player’s first time performing all-county.
“[I’m] excited. It’s just like any other concert,” he said. “So, it's just a lot of other people.”
He was talking with three of his band mates — Van Jacobs, a clarinet player from New Market Middle School; Koen Edwards, an alto saxophone player from Urbana Middle School; and Gavin Haines-Barrios, another alto saxophone player from Walkersville Middle School — about which song in their arrangement was best.
Though they had never met before, the three argued like longtime friends. Jacobs, the only clarinet player, was in the minority, saying “Breakthrough” was the best song.
“I guess band just gives you that connection,” Haines-Barrios said.
