Adrienne Smith has been a staple of the Frederick music scene since she was in her late teens. Having initially gained notoriety with her band Adrienne and the Merrylanders, Smith has shifted her playing to the blues, where her current band, The Dirty Middle, plugs in all throughout the area. In that band, she shares the stage with her husband, Matt, who also serves as inspiration for some of her art. In our conversation, not only do we touch on what it’s like to be in a band with your life partner, but also what it’s like to evolve as an artist, being introverted while practicing an extroverted craft, how fulfilling writing music with children can be and, of course, her teenage love of Good Charlotte. If you want to check her out live and in color, Smith will be appearing with Rays Of Violet at Gambrill Mountain Food Co. on Aug. 20 and with The Dirty Middle at The Village at Worman’s Mill on Sept. 15.
Last time we talked, you introduced me to new people in the band, and Connor, who’s playing guitar for you now, came over. How’s that going now?
Oh, yeah. Connor’s hanging out and he’s still sticking around. He’s got some more gigs with Natalie Brooke and I hope he sticks around for a long time. He’s really exciting to write with and to play with because he’s a really welcoming presence.
How important is that? With being in a band, is the hang more important than the actual making music? I feel like the older we get, the more we just want to have fun. It’s not all about having an amazing player; it’s also about ... I just want good hangs. What do you think?
I think ... no. I know it’s a combination of the hangs and the music, but also the time that you spend doing either of those things. I get to babysit Justin’s son and that’s just a whole new level to our friendship. The fact that I get to play music with them. It’s just those little ice cream sundaes in life that make you feel really good.
How much do you guys play? Do you rehearse once a week?
No [laughs].
Once a month?
Yes [laughs]. You know, the advantage of creating music with your partner is that you can play more frequently. You can say, “Hey, I’m thinking about this little riff, can you sit down for a second?” And 99% percent of the time, I’m like, “Ah, not right now. My brain is on some other task!” But when I do exhale and take a moment to listen to what he’s created, it’s a really special moment.
What kind of effect did the pandemic have on you? You’ve talked about being more introverted. Do you feel that because of the pandemic, you’ve gone too far in that direction?
I think with any new experience in life, to learn limits and boundaries is important. I’ve had to experience those times when I was maybe home alone a little bit too long, or not even picking up my guitar a little too long, or not putting pencil to paper too long. And all of a sudden, you just feel so without music. That happened a lot in those years, and now, when I get in those ruts, those habits return and it’s really frustrating.
How do you get out of them?
By writing. I have a book specifically for music. Any time I do something related to it ... it has lyrics, work and those things. When we learned “Get Back,” I had to listen to it and sort of graphically look at how that song was structured.
Is that how you write, too?
Yeah. With lots of sections. How many do we repeat? Does that fit there? Do we need to lengthen instrumental parts?
How about lyrically? Does that come to you naturally? Is it inspired by your own life? Other people’s lives?
I really liked Ricole’s response to this question. He said he has the concept and knows exactly what he wants, and I really admire that. It made me turn it on myself and think, “How do I do that?” And now, I’m realizing it’s the opposite for me, and it’s OK because we’re both really maturing in our art and isn’t that exciting?
How is it the opposite?
What happens with me is I hear things. I listen a lot. Going back to being introverted, I do find myself trying to say less because I am listening more. So, when lyrics come to me, I just write them down, whether in my phone or in a notebook. A lot of times, they get lost if they’re on a piece of paper. I used to have tiny half-bits of paper to be like, “Oh, someone said this; isn’t that a really interesting concept?” A lot of our songs these days are things my husband says. One of my favorites I think about daily is, driving in our neighborhood, they have the signs — I’ll give a shout out to Villa Estates — that say “Welcome to our neighborhood. Top speed 25. It’s a neighborhood, not a racetrack.” And they’re so right because people use it as a cut-through between Rosemont and Seventh Street, and it is dangerous how fast people drive. People park on both sides and it’s two-way traffic. [Pauses, starts singing] Slow down, we can both get by. I was like, “You’re right! We can!” And that just sent me in that direction.
So, you’ll pick out of everyday life, then. You don’t need trauma.
Oh, Colin. Nobody needs trauma, but here we are, all shaped and molded by it.
That’s true, but it’s also up to us when it comes to how we respond to it. One of the ways we can respond to that is by turning it into art in some form. Have you ever done that? Are there songs you wrote years ago and they’re hard to listen to because you have such an emotional attachment to them?
I think that I definitely write a lot about things I’ve experienced in my life, but the songs that come out in my music are more about those everyday things. I’ve definitely thought about putting the heavier aspects of life into songs, but I definitely pause because I don’t want to resent the song or resent something I’ve created because I put myself in that position.
That’s an interesting concept. How about vulnerability? Are you afraid to be vulnerable in your art?
Oh my goodness, what a question. What makes you ask?
I’ve been part of songs in a lot of different ways, especially when I’m by myself and think, “I don’t know if I want anybody to hear this.” I guess the theme with us is going to be being an introvert because if you’re an introvert, and I think we share and struggle with it in a lot of different ways, you can get a little scared to put yourself out there. Have you ever done that?
Yes. I’m a very self-deprecating person. I do my best not to put myself in those situations. ... I won’t be vulnerable for a lot of things, but I know the things that are coming out ... poor Matt, he’s been along for the ride [laughs].
I’m interested in how much you guys play out. I’ll see your name at places and think, “I didn’t know you guys were going to play here.” And then I’ll go a bit and won’t see your name anywhere. Is there a rhyme and reason to it? Is there a period where you want to play out more and then a time when you want to chill for a little bit?
I can speak for myself and Matt: We’re really down-home Frederick people. We really like being in and around Frederick, and we’ve been playing at Mad Science Brewery in Adamstown. With all the venues, I can reach out to them electronically only so many times, and that’s not how it’s done everywhere. Sometimes, you have to go there, be there and make those relationships, which is understandable. That’s the business. We play about once or twice a month and it’s because people ask us to.
Oh, that’s cool.
It’s really cool. Because when I’m getting into those “why are you still doing this?” modes, I think it’s for those shows. We’re going to play at Worman’s Mill in the Village. It’s a public dance event for Revolution Modern Dance. It’s Sept. 15, a Thursday.
I want to go back to the breweries for a second. What do you think of their role now? They seem to outweigh other places. It seems like there are more of them than there are bars. How thankful are you for the influx of breweries and wineries around here? Because you guys can either play full band or with just you and Matt.
Yeah, we mostly play full band, but this most recent time, we did play as a trio at Mad Science. It is a great opportunity because if anybody does get back to me on email or Instagram or Facebook or a phone call, they’re booked until next year, which is understandable because we’re not hustling.
But you did so many years of hustling, right? So, does this feel good because it feels like you’ve gotten to a new place?
That people still want us and me to sing the songs and they want to come and listen — that really means a lot.
How long have you been doing it now?
My first show was the Music for Unity, and I was probably 16 or 17 years old. Now, I’m 33.
Do you like growing older?
There’s never a dull day. Growing older has helped me become more solidified, even musically speaking. ... I started when I was 15, just playing two- or three-chord songs and then working my way up, always doing it solo before I had a few people to play with. I played for a long time when I was a teenager, but then I didn’t play for maybe one or two years. That’s when I came back and Kevin Etzler asked me if I wanted to be in a band.
That was an all-star band.
Right! And they were like, “You can just sing,” so I was like, “Cool, awesome.” I went from playing guitar to singing with the Merrylanders to playing guitar again because Stefan [Sandman]’s dad was like, “You can play, you should play, you enjoy it.”
Would you have thought, 15 or 16 years ago, that musically this is where you would be? Playing blues-leaning stuff. Happily married with your partner, who’s also in the band. Was that something you thought? Or were you like, “I’m going to be a punk rocker!”
I think my younger self would be very proud of how far I’ve come musically and that I’m still doing it. I don’t think I had a real draw to the music that I did at that time. When I was 16, I was not listening to cool stuff. I was listening to Good Charlotte. I was obsessed with Good Charlotte. I thought it was so cool that a band from my region was having success. I hadn’t been exposed to a lot of this music.
So how did you get turned on to the type of music you do now?
When I was playing with Mike Joyce, Pony Boy Blues, he and I did an Americana showcase at Church Street Pub, probably in 2014. It was just a lot of repeated patterns and structures, and every time I heard a new tune in that style, that evolved into the blues. All of Lead Belly’s catalogue. A lot of Muddy Waters. Everybody was so different, but it went back to the same patterns and that’s what I really liked about it. I felt different than I did when I listened to any other music before.
What inspires you now?
Being able to express what I’m feeling in another way that someone else could respond to and relate to. I know that aspect of my songwriting is something I often get hung up on. Instead of wanting to write what I’m feeling personally, I think about how I can shade things differently, lyrically, so someone else can relate to it. It’s frustrating.
Why?
I feel like I’m not staying true to myself and I’m trying to appease this thing that no one has asked me to do. It’s this hang-up I have.
You get a chance to work with music and kids. How good does that feel? Maybe you are introducing music to a child who would not be exposed to music otherwise — does that bring you joy, and have you thought of it that way?
Absolutely. The summer camp I do at Butler Camp in Darnestown is an experience for myself as much as it is for those kids. I’m just really excited to be part of it. I have definitely seen the fruits of my labor, if you will. It was just a song I taught them and we did it twice around and we do it again two days later and then the next week, and that repetition grows and solidifies, so when you introduce a new song, they’re just so into it. They’re realizing they can express themselves in that way. Then, my favorite part is when they see me just be such a dork and so silly, it encourages them to dance and move their bodies and gain body control. Dancing is a huge part of that. I get a feeling of “this is what I’m supposed to do.”
Everything in your life has something to do with music, right?
Yeah.
What would you do without it?
I would hope I’d have some other skill to express all this [laughs]. Because goodness gracious, I can only keep it all balled up inside for so long.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
