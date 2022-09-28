Jeff Cosgrove is a man of many hats in the Frederick jazz scene — drummer, pianist, organizer — and he’s been part of leading the charge in Frederick for years. In this conversation, Cosgrove talks about what he has planned for a 2023 concert series that will be supported by a recent grant he was awarded, the evolution of Frederick’s jazz scene, who he believes is doing a good job keeping jazz afloat in Frederick and, of course, how he gets lost each time he sits behind the drums, no matter the time or place. “There’s this amazing shut-off valve that happens when I start playing,” he said, before adding, “I love that feeling. There’s so much of it that’s rejuvenating. I can just let it be, whatever it is.”
Is Frederick is a jazz town, on a scale of 1 to 10?
I’m going to say it’s probably a five or a six. We have a history. Lester Bowie is from here. That’s a big thing. Scott Ambush lives here, and he does play around a little bit. You have some of the retired military jazz musicians who live up here — Darryl [Brenzel] lives up here. We have a lot of that. There’s a lot of great jazz musicians around. Since the pandemic, it’s starting to get its feet underneath it. The leader of the Monocacy Jazz Quartet is really good at helping build a scene. There’s always been these people in the scene who have kept it alive and helped it thrive to the point at which it is. That’s why I’m willing to give it a five. A lot of places are willing to take a chance on it, even if they don’t really know how they want to define jazz.
It’s interesting you say that because you don’t live primarily in the accessible jazz world.
[Laughs.] That’s a kind way of putting it.
You live in a whole different sector of jazz. Do you find that when people want to book jazz, they want you to swing, they want it to be more of what people think jazz is? Then, if it doesn’t happen like that, they aren’t willing to take that chance?
Well, I think what’s really unique about my personal situation is I’ve kind of been around long enough that people have some idea of what they’re getting themselves into. As terrifying as it is for those people, I’ve got places where they kind of know what I do. I won that Maryland State Creative Arts Grant to put on those concerts at the YMCA — I was doing some very offbeat things, but people were coming because they were coming to see me, coming to see that. People were open to the idea of “we don’t really know what this is going to be.” I don’t get a lot of calls for restaurant jazz.
I’ve never heard that term before, restaurant jazz.
It’s that whole idea of restaurant jazz and wallpaper music, stuff that’s not offensive and doesn’t necessarily need to be paid attention to.
That’s true, but then there are people who, for lack of a better term, want to go dancing, and if you’re swinging and you’re playing jazz, you can do that. I don’t see a lot of that around town, where people go out and dance to jazz. I also don’t see a whole lot of jazz around town, period. That’s the other thing.
I think it’s more like drinking music. Tenth Ward is doing stuff where people are sitting at the bar and observing it. It’s like watching music in a fish tank. It’s pretty and it’s unique, but you’re just kind of observing it. I think that’s where the scene has the opportunity to grow. There needs to be more invitation to be involved in it.
The first thing is getting people over the fear that there needs to be some bar of entry of knowledge to get into the music. We need to dispel the myth that you need to have some huge understanding of standards or how the music is built or understand how it works. But, like you said, it was dancing music and there was that feeling of that. But as jazz musicians, I think we take ourselves too seriously.
Do you think you take yourself too seriously?
Oh, hell no. By evidence of some of the things I do, I try to present my music on the highest level possible, but at the same time, I definitely don’t take myself too seriously. I’ll present things that just have the opportunity to be what they are. ... I’m cool with the idea that whatever moves you is what moves you. I want people to be part of it.
But how about crowds? Does it get to you if you don’t get a crowd?
It doesn’t, really, because I have played many gigs outside of jazz where it’s been me and the band and the bartender. I’m still getting to have that musical experience and shed the things from my day and get lost.
You’re such an optimistic person.
I’ve had a lot of head injuries [laughs].
I’ve talked to Brad [Linde, jazz saxophonist] about D.C. and the state of jazz there. To me, that’s a completely different level than what’s going on here in Frederick. What’s the biggest thing that Frederick could do or needs to do to expand its jazz community like other places have done?
I think trying to keep it from being a secret is a thing. Nobody talks about it. I feel like it’s one of these things where you have to be present to prove you know about this thing, to get into this other secret room, and then you have to do a third knock to get in — because there is this idea that there is this huge bar of knowledge that needs to exist. It’s not been an inviting thing. I think if we create an inviting environment, where it’s presented at low risk, and there’s some other thing they’re supporting at the same time and there’s this opportunity for people to be excited about what they’re going to experience, whether they know something about it or not, it would help. Invite people to ask questions. A lot of times as musicians, I think we need to be able to sit between sets, before the gig or after the gig, and just have people be able to ask questions. Be approachable.
You don’t think fellow jazz artists are approachable in town?
I’m not saying that. I’m just saying that there’s less of an opportunity because people are there either to drink at the bar or whatever. Most people I know, and this has nothing to do with being a musician, don’t sit down at a bar and strike up some conversation with someone next to them. But I do that all the time. I go up to people and go, “Hey, how are you?” It’s funny because my girlfriend had me take one of those professionalism strength-builder tests, and one of the attributes that came out was “winning others over.” I just get people into conversations. I think most people don’t step out on a limb like that. It’s not to say they aren’t approachable; it’s just that they don’t make that first step towards the audience.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.