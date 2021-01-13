In the spirit of helping local musicians promote the albums, songs and other creative works they’ve impressively worked on and turned out during the pandemic, we bring you a new — and unexpected — album from local band DoubleMotorcycle.
The duo of Colin McGuire and Joe Jalette began working on “III” — a collection of 11 “sad” songs — pre-pandemic from their Frederick home. They rolled out the finished product — with the help of several other local musicians — at the start of 2021 on the heels of a new video for one of the songs, which they released in December.
McGuire recently shared via email some more information about the album, which is available for streaming now.
The new album: We recorded it at Jordan [Miller]’s studio, also creatively named Gypsy Cab Studios. We initially wanted to get it done in a day or two sometime in the spring, but then the pandemic happened and, well, there’s that. It was actually a blessing, though, because it allowed us to explore the songs more and add piano parts, which I slaved over for weeks. Just kidding. They are pretty simple. Luna, who now goes as Xendi, sat in on about a third of the album, and her presence is always so inspiring. Plus, she probably has the best singing voice in the history of life (take that, Creed). Dan Zboyan, who’d probably rather be associated with local band daMOOD rather than he would us, played bass on this record, and we couldn’t have asked for a more talented guy. Speaking of daMOOD, Retro/Ricole also returns for a verse on a song here.
The video: It’s for our song, ‘Year’s Gone, Bye’ and it’s important for me to point out two things. One, I do not apologize for looking like Stay Puft The Marshmallow Man and I do accept all body-shaming someone may send my way. Two, my man-bun is strictly there to troll anyone who likes to drink IPAs. All the credit for the video should go to Jordan Miller of Gypsy Cab Studios, right here in town. Between the time we hatched the idea and had a final edit, it was five days. And he didn’t even charge us $5 million, which is probably what he deserved.
How the album came to be: Joe and I moved in together, ostensibly, on Christmas Eve, 2019. A year to the day, we put out the video for ‘Year’s Gone, Bye,’ which might not mean anything to literally anyone else, but it meant a lot to us. We wrote these songs in my bedroom, and to us, it will forever be a snapshot in time that we are forever grateful for, even if it also meant creating the saddest music we’ve ever done because we were (and probably still are) very sad people. This time, though, the aggression is gone, so I hope people don’t hate it. We really weren’t sure if we were ever going to write together again going into it, and I’m not so sure that we’ll ever do anything after this, but no matter what the future holds, we keep these songs very close to our hearts, and even that’s an understatement. Also, I have no idea how we’ll pull any of this off live. Anyone have Scott Ambush’s number?
To listen to the album: It’s on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp, Chicken Basket, Food Lion, Midas, and Soldierfit, so digitally, you can find it pretty much anywhere. We hope to print some in a few months and we promise to have bonus tracks for anyone who wants a physical copy (CD or vinyl). Until then, I gotta lose some weight.
To learn more about DoubleMotorcycle, and find links to their new album, you can find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.