Theoni Kontos, 82, said she made 2,000 soutzoukakia meatballs all by herself for Sts. Peter and Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church’s Greek festival this year.
The church hosted its biennial Greek festival at 920 W. Seventh St. this weekend for the first time since 2019, reviving the celebration of Greek culture with the greater Frederick community while raising money for the church.
Kontos is from Kalamata — like the olive — in Greece. But she’s lived in Frederick for the past 62 years and has been a member of the church for much of the time since its 1991 founding.
Kontos said she was happy to once again share a part of her culture with the community and bring people together.
“It’s a very happy time,” Kontos said on Sunday, putting her hand over her heart.
Kontos sat underneath a tent to shield herself from the misty rain as she pointed out some of her family working in a nearby tent serving authentic Greek food such as Athenian chicken and homemade rice pudding.
She also pointed out some of her grandchildren, such as 24-year-old Anastasia Kontos, working for Demitri’s Fine Greek Foods food truck serving gyros and other Greek foods.
Kontos has five children and 35 grandchildren, she said, and she spoke about her family with pride.
“It is a big blessing, to help the church, to be with people, because Frederick is our family now,” she said.
Dozens of people were digging into their gyros and souvlaki — Greek chicken skewers — as they listened to a local band, Pegasus, that specializes in traditional Greek music. One man was playing a bouzouki, a deep and ovular string instrument similar to a guitar.
For Katherine Glenn Harper and Melanie Schuman, it’s the festival’s mix of culture and food that has brought them back time and time again. They’ve been coming for the past 10 years, they said.
The music is different, and the food never fails to satisfy, they said. Next to them were several boxes and bags of food ready for them to take home. They bought “everything,” they said.
“We just love it. I mean it doesn’t get better than this,” Glenn Harper, 43, said.
In the basement of the church, there were also vendors selling jewelry with the evil eye, Greek olive oil and a pastry stand thatwas quickly selling baklava. There was even a “taverna” that featured Zythos draft beer, brewed locally at Brewer’s Alley.
The festival used to happen every May and September, one of the church’s founders, Andy Zoulias, said. This May, people were still hesitant to bring it back with COVID-19, but by September, he said, people were ready.
The festival was originally a fundraiser for a small but growing parish, Zoulias said. The festival only sold food, but it quickly became more than that as organizers added vendors and performances, Zoulias said.
“We’re just so happy to be back,” Zoulias said.
And getting to share a piece of Greek culture is what makes the event special, Demetrios Vlassopoulos, 59, said.
“People in this community, believe it or not, long for this event,” he said.
What really helped elevate the festival was the Demitri food truck, Vlassopoulos said. A member of the church owns the food truck, and has all the logistical equipment needed to take the festival to a whole new level, he said.
Since it was Sunday, and the weather wasn’t the best, Vlassopoulos said the full extent of the festival couldn’t be seen. But people were starting to come as the day wore on. Lines got longer, and tables started filling up.
And it takes a lot of work to pull a festival like this off, Kontos said, but it’s always worth it.
“It’s like a very happy time,” Kontos said. “We work in 15 hours in the day. When we go home, we can’t even walk up the stairs, but it still brings a lot of joy — peace.”
