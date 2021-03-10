COVID-19 understandably put a wrench in some musicians’ ability to record songs and albums due to lack of studio availability. But Julian Schoming found a way.
According to an email, the 25-year-old Westminster native was working toward his masters in audio production in London last year when the pandemic shut down the studios in the city, forcing him to get creative and record his first album, “Everything and The Kitchen Sink,” in a closet over the summer.
The artist: Julian Schoming is a composer, arranger, producer and multi‐instrumentalist from Westminster. A multifaceted performer and creator, Julian has been involved with jazz bands, orchestras, wind ensembles, folk groups, percussion ensembles, rock bands and choirs, to name a few. While studying at the Berklee College of Music from spring 2016 to spring 2019, he sharpened his composition and production skills. Then, at the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom he received his masters of art in audio production. With a strong passion to see the world and experience the music of many cultures, it is his vision to work with people from all around the globe.
The album: An amalgamation of many styles of music, “Everything but The Kitchen Sink” travels through folk, cinematic, orchestral, jazz, synth, and pop soundscapes, all tied together by the similar theme of water. It is the first album in a series of five that will be based around the elements.
To listen: To hear and buy “Everything and The Kitchen Sink” and learn more about Julian Schoming and his music visit julianschoming.com or follow him on Instagram @brotherjuju.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.