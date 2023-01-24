When the Record Exchange was damaged during a fire in August, owner Sam Lock said, he was ready to work at Home Depot.
“I was like,‘You got to pay the mortgage in six days,’’' he said. “'What are you going to do?'”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
After the Record Exchange was damaged by a building fire last August, owner Sam Lock, shown, has been getting the shop's new location at 410 N. Market St. ready to open in early February. Lock has glued nearly 1,000 records to the floor and covered them with epoxy.
When the Record Exchange was damaged during a fire in August, owner Sam Lock said, he was ready to work at Home Depot.
“I was like,‘You got to pay the mortgage in six days,’’' he said. “'What are you going to do?'”
But the Frederick community rallied behind him. Overnight, the GoFundMe page he started racked up $15,000, he said.
With that money, Lock could rent out a new storefront at 410 N. Market St. He’s been fixing it up since September 2022. He said the new Record Exchange is scheduled to open Feb. 4, coinciding with the Fire in Ice First Saturday event.
“There's been so many kind gestures from every angle,” he said. “I couldn't have done it without any of them.”
On Aug. 24, 2022, a fire tore through a building in downtown Frederick, damaging apartments, the Record Exchange and Tiara Day, a store at the corner of North Market and West Second streets.
The damage in the Record Exchange was not from fire, but from water that seeped through the ceiling and poured into the store. There wasn’t just water, but also detritus from the 100-year-old building coming down, creating a sludge, Lock said.
Lock said a firefighter at the scene, who was a Record Exchange customer, tried to cover the vinyl records with a tarp, but the store still lost 80% of its 6,000 to 7,000 records.
Lock had to start from scratch.
He is trying to make the new space look like the old space, which was at 151 N. Market St. Though the new space is smaller — 1,400 square feet versus 1,800 square feet — Lock said he likes how wide the new place is.
Customers will recognize the red walls and the same square ceiling pattern. There are only one or two pieces from the original store, like the metal rotating display stand and a couple of shelves.
But there are also new touches. The floor is made up of vinyl records covered in a layer of epoxy.
He plans to have a stage for DJ’s and bands to play on for meet and greets, album releases and general events. He wants to showcase local art in the new store.
“I've got to give them what they paid for, you know, so gotta give them something that they’re proud of,” he said. “That's why I put more effort into this store.”
Lock said he’s mostly excited to open back up, but there are still days where he wakes up and mourns the old store. He wonders about what else he forgot that was in there, or what couldn’t be salvaged.
“There were $200 to $300 original show posters from the '60s, you know, and I remember trying to get them out of the cardboard tube and they just disintegrated,” he said.
While working on fixing up the new location, Lock and a longtime employee, Zach Willems, have taken time to appreciate the vinyl. They’ll pick a record and play it all the way through, front and back, while they work, he said.
"I couldn't have done it without him. He's been my rock," Lock said. "So me and him both are excited to start getting paychecks again."
As a record store owner, Lock said, he’s seen a lot more younger people buy vinyl, which he loves.
He said a record is a snapshot of time, and playing a record is like a ritual. His ritual takes place every time he does the dishes.
He takes the vinyl out of the casing, puts it on the record player, places the needle down, and listens to the music while he scrubs as the familiar pops and crackles announce themselves at the same point on the vinyl each time.
When a child comes in and gets excited over a Jimi Hendrix album because it’s what his father shows him, Lock sees that appreciation and ritual moving through time.
“It's good to see that, you know, wave of time from one generation to another,” he said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
This exhibition features brilliant lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts by renowned artists s…
On the dual occasions of the second anniversary of the entry into force of the U.N. Treaty o…
The Maryland Historical Trust, The City of Frederick Planning Department, and the Frederick …
This exhibition features brilliant lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts by renowned artists s…
Mix and mingle with the authors, discuss Clara Barton’s legacy, sip a drink and grab some re…
This exhibition features brilliant lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts by renowned artists s…
We welcome community submissions to our calendar. Post your events in the full calendar, under "Calendar & events" above.
This exhibition features brilliant lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts by renowned artists s…
On the dual occasions of the second anniversary of the entry into force of the U.N. Treaty o…
The Maryland Historical Trust, The City of Frederick Planning Department, and the Frederick …
This exhibition features brilliant lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts by renowned artists s…
Mix and mingle with the authors, discuss Clara Barton’s legacy, sip a drink and grab some re…
This exhibition features brilliant lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts by renowned artists s…
This exhibition features brilliant lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts by renowned artists s…
It will showcase an all-county student choir, band and orchestra, selected via a rigorous in…
The most extravagant Bee Gees show a fan can experience. The band offers all of the classic …
Breakfast and meet some of the your local first responders. Pay at the door, cash or credit.…
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.