“This old guitar and me don’t get along/He points out all the notes that I get wrong.”
Such is the charm of Redd Alexander, whose blend of DIY folk is as imperfect as it is affecting, making the songwriter all the more intriguing because of it. His latest set, “Songs of Petrichor,” is a step up from 2018’s “Imposter Syndrome,” which was a masterpiece in its own quirky way.
On this song, however, the sound is more full, the production a little bit tighter, and the songwriting even more world-wary than his previous work. “Petrichor,” for its part, kicks the new album off in signature Alexander style — him, an acoustic guitar, a harmonica, and that Dylan-esque voice of his (all with a smattering of other instruments that play supporting roles to the singer’s star turn). Throw in an endearing use of the f-word and if nothing else, this track announces from the hilltops that Alexander is back.
And, as “Petrichor” suggests, perhaps better than ever.
