Stained glass windows, an array of mismatched furniture and the soothing sounds and scents of a coffee shop surround you when you enter Beans in the Belfry in downtown Brunswick. The family business was established in 2004 after owner Melanie DiPasquale moved to the small railroad town and felt a void in the community in terms of businesses — and specifically coffee shops. She had been taken time off from work when she came across an old, boarded-up building that used to be a church in terrible condition, with broken windows and overgrown with trees and vines. Dipasquale decided to buy the building and restore it and, in less than two years, her family came together and brought the coffee shop to life. "it was super slow to start, but through sheer determination, you know, failure was not an option, and now it has been nearly 20 years," Dipasquale said. Now, the church-turned-coffee shop serves locals and city visitors and hosts various events that bring people together, like music nights and murder mysteries. Dipasquale said she has watched the community get built over the years as people meet each other in the comfortable space. The coffee shop offers plenty of beverage options, from standard cafe items, like lattes and cappuccinos, to a selection of loose teas blended in Purcellville, Virginia, as well as smoothies and lemonades. Aside from drinks, the store also serves various dishes and desserts, including their popular homemade quiches, the traditional Brunswick sweet treat College Ice, sandwiches and various pastries. Many of the menu items are sourced from the shop's garden, like tomatoes and herbs, or from local businesses in the area, like the coffee. The shop also holds afternoon tea service by reservation with a wide selection of teas, along with scones and sandwiches, served on fine China. "We've had to make it a destination, make it a place that people are willing to get in their car and go there, or get off their bike and go there, not just because they need a cup of coffee, but because there's an experience," Dipasquale said.
Signature Dish: Beans in the Belfry is a whole experience
Staff photo by Katina Zentz
Marwa Barakat
(2) comments
Was there once some time ago. Found a little different. Possibly just wasn’t my cup of tea.
I discovered Beans when it first opened. Wasn’t sure they were going to make it. Delighted they have. Wonderful place.
