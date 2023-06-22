Summerfest Family Theatre
Buy Now

Guava Jelly performs during the opening concert of the season for the Summerfest Family Theatre at the Baker Park Bandshell on Thursday. Summerfest Family Theatre shows for children will be held every Thursday morning until Aug. 10.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Children with raincoats, boots and umbrellas danced to music by the band Guava Jelly on a showery Thursday morning as Celebrate Frederick kicked off its annual Summerfest Family Theatre series.

Summerfest Family Theatre, sponsored by the Pediatric Dental Center of Frederick and Smile Frederick Orthodontics, is a free weekly event in which popular children's performers come out to entertain kids of all ages.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription