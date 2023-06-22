Children with raincoats, boots and umbrellas danced to music by the band Guava Jelly on a showery Thursday morning as Celebrate Frederick kicked off its annual Summerfest Family Theatre series.
Summerfest Family Theatre, sponsored by the Pediatric Dental Center of Frederick and Smile Frederick Orthodontics, is a free weekly event in which popular children's performers come out to entertain kids of all ages.
The program runs every Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Baker Park Bandshell until Aug. 10, featuring different performers weekly like Mr. Jon & Friends, King Bullfrog and more.
Guava Jelly is an Annapolis-based, Caribbean-inspired family entertainment band that has been together for 15 years. The band returns for what is at least their sixth year participating, members said.
With songs such as "Three Little Birds," "Under the Sea," and "Walking on Sunshine," the band entertained both children and adults through an interactive performance in which the audience was guided to dance and sing along.
"It's really fun because they're always engaged and entertained, and kids are like freer than adults. They're free to express whatever," Bridgette Michaels, a guitarist and vocalist for the band, said. "So that's always a lot of fun to feed off that kid energy."
While the band, which has released three CDs, has played for many children's events, it also has branched out to other venues, like festivals, restaurants and bars.
Dawn Madak, on percussion and vocals for the band, shared a similar sentiment to that of Michaels.
"Kids are just so joyful, especially when they hear music. They're uninhibited," Madak said. "So to watch them with a smile on their face for 45 minutes straight is a pretty unique experience."
The band's third member, Gary Peresta, who performs bass and vocals, was unable to join them on stage Thursday as he was called for jury duty.
Sylvie Fox and her friend Karina Breslau brought their daughters Zadie Fox and Sophia Breslau, both nearly 2 years old, to have fun and dance.
The two girls love music and attend music classes together, their mothers said.
Lauren Guillen, a teacher, attended the concert with another teacher friend and their children.
As they are off for the summer, they wanted to get the kids, who love to dance, out of the house, Guillen said.
While the rain didn't stop many families from coming out to the performance, Guava Jelly said that in years prior, the bandshell has generally been filled with more people during Summerfest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.