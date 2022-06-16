Frederick’s Summerfest Family Theatre series returned to Baker Park Bandshell on Thursday with a morning performance by Mr. Jon and Friends.
It's the start of several weeks of musical performances, once a week.
The band, made up of people who live in the Frederick area, is led by Jon Lewis, also known as Mr. Jon from his decade working at the library in downtown Frederick.
He started out playing music for adults. As he continued to work at the library and had kids with his wife and band member Carrie Lewis (known as Ms. Carrie), he wrote and performed kids' music.
Over time, he said, his career “snowballed,” leading to three kids music albums and hundreds of shows per year. Three years ago, Jon Lewis left his job at the library to become the only full-time member of the band.
The band performs at the Summerfest as often as possible. Lewis called it one of the “biggest, best and most fun events of the year.”
Baker Park is the band's “home turf,” Lewis said.
The community supported them through a large part of the pandemic, when the band was doing online shows that depended on donations.
“[Summerfest] is such a great part of the community and what Frederick has to offer that’s special. … I look forward to the show all year long,” Lewis said.
Shawn Hocherl, the vice president of Showtime Sound LLC, another local business, was at the park on Thursday to do the sound production.
He said his company goes on tour with big names like Kevin Hart and Aretha Franklin. He loves the local aspect of Summerfest, which his company has been participating in for over a decade.
Grandparents, toddlers, babies, parents, and even dogs attended Thursday's mini-concert.
Helen Rollins, a mom to three kids, ages 13, 11 and 7, has been in Frederick since she was 19.
Her family has been fans of Mr. Jon since the oldest child was 2 and Lewis was still at the library. Their favorite song is “Snake in the Grass,” which, Rollins said, allows her youngest son to dance and “wiggle his crazies out.”
They have Mr. Jon CDs and sometimes listen to the music on their phone, 7-year-old Camden added.
After shows, Rollins and her family usually explore downtown Frederick or play in the park, allowing them to meet new people.
Amy Dupler, who moved to Frederick with her family two years ago, appreciates the sense of community and diversity that her two kids can see. Her 18-month-old, Archer, can wander around and dance in a safe environment, she said.
The band tries to create an interactive and happy environment for kids to dance, with Ms. Carrie leading them through dance moves.
Mr. Jon adds twists to songs, including the classic “Wheels on the Bus,” singing that “the babies on the bus want coffee,” which made the kids laugh and giggle in joy.
After the first half of the show, Mr. Jon pulled out his stuffed monkey friend George, who is 4-year-old Ramona Merth’s favorite part of the show because “he does silly stuff,” she said.
He’s a sassy monkey, jokingly refusing to say hi to the audience and speaking in a high-pitched voice Mr. Jon uses for him.
Ramona has enjoyed the shows and music since she saw one at a library show a couple of years ago, according to her dad, Mike. They’re big fans.
Some parents come to the events in groups and find a shady place to relax. They watch their kids, who, like Archer, can walk and play in the grassy areas around the park.
Sierra Simmons, mom to two kids, ages 2 and 4, came with two friends, each of whom also has a 2-year-old.
Simmons had Mr. Jon perform at her son’s second birthday party. She has four or five favorite songs, she said.
Performing and writing for kids makes Mr. Jon think like them and have the same type of energy. He knows the secret to making them happy is “Wheels on the Bus.”
“I always love kids and I love making kids laugh, and I’m glad I fell into it and found my way into it,” he said.
