Angela Seal was down to her last resort. She’d worked to save money, applied for loans and grants and tried to establish strong credit. But it just wasn’t enough.
Insert Frederick’s local music scene, which, through a series of Facebook live streams and a GoFundMe page, helped Seal’s family secure a life-altering item: a wheelchair-accessible van.
The van will open a “whole new world” for Seal’s 12-year-old daughter, Imani Parker, who has cerebral palsy.
“It’s one of the best things that’s ever happened to our lives,” Seal said.
Seal’s family and a collection of nine local musicians gathered Sunday at Idiom Brewing Co. in Frederick for a celebration of their fundraising efforts that featured live music, gratitude, tears and, of course, beer.
The performers, including Seal’s partner, E.J. Atkins, who’s been entrenched in Frederick’s music scene for a decade, rocked the brewery, but it was Imani who stole the show.
In tandem with Atkins, she energized the crowd and transcended generations with renditions of “Stand By Me,” Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You’ and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”
Fanned by Idiom’s air conditioning on a humid July day, those in attendance clapped along as Imani’s smile beamed and her family strained to capture each second of the performance with their smartphones.
Some shed a tear or two.
Coupled with the cool interior was a warm sense of admiration between Imani’s family and the musicians who helped them make payments toward the van.
Since June, Seal and her family have visited the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial. They attended a Frederick Keys game on July 4 and checked out the Baltimore Aquarium. They even went on a tour of the Pentagon.
And it’s all because of the van.
Imani’s physical challenges made it difficult — and at times unsafe — for her to travel without the accommodations of a mobility van. Safely transferring Imani from her wheelchair into the backseat of a car requires two strong adults, Seal said.
“It was a pretty tough job to make sure everything was done correctly,” she said.
These challenges made it trying for the entire family to travel together. Imani has a younger sister, 4, and brother, 5. Between getting her three children in and out of the car and the space Imani’s wheelchair takes up, Seal said, she was forced to make tough decisions.
When Seal would take Imani out, her siblings remained at home. If she went somewhere with the younger children, Imani would have to stay behind. Even trips to the grocery store or to a local park were hard.
Mobility vans can cost up to six figures, so affording them is a problem for families with children who have physical disabilities similar to Imani’s. When her family began their search, Seal said she would speak with parents at therapists and doctors offices and in school settings about their shared struggle.
She’s even stopped other families to ask about how they purchased their mobility van.
The family’s lack of mobility prevented Imani, who’s loved music ever since she could speak, from ever attending a live performance.
Until Sunday, that is.
Imani’s singing on the summer afternoon hearkened back to the live streams that started it all. Sometime in February, Imani and Atkins began playing and singing live on Facebook, which caught the attention of Marshal Fuzz band member Sulaiman Rahman.
Rahman, who’s known Atkins for years within the city’s music scene, chose to be a spokesperson for the family because, as he put it, no one wants to be the one asking for help.
“He’s just a really good person,” Seal said of Rahman. “To me it’s the biggest thing ever, like it changed my daughter’s life.”
About a dozen other local bands joined Rahman in live streaming to advertise a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family’s van. The effort, Rahman said, began with the mindset of, “We’ll see what we can do.” Then, momentum began to build. Some streams brought in around $500 in just 30 minutes, Seal said.
Donations to the GoFundMe eventually hit just over $10,000, enough for the family to make a down payment on a loan for a $50,000 mobility van.
Sunday’s event at Idiom was a way to thank local musicians for their contributions to Seal’s family and to encourage additional support for the family’s van payments, brewery manager Lindsey Hamilton said. On each table of the brewery were flyers with the evening’s lineup and a QR code that linked to the GoFundMe page.
Though Sunday was Imani’s first music event, it certainly won’t be her last, thanks to the mobility van.
“We plan to go to many concerts in the future,” Seal said.
