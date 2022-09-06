Jonathan Kurtz, a music teacher and head of the Academy for the Fine Arts (AFA) at Frederick's Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, is one of seven finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year.
Frederick County Public Schools named Kurtz its 2022-23 teacher of the year in April. Now, he moves on to a final interview round with officials from the Maryland State Department of Education.
As he sat in TJ's auditorium Tuesday afternoon, listening to his orchestra students practice scales, Kurtz said he was humbled by the designation.
He hadn't expected to win FCPS' title, and he was surprised again to be named a state finalist, he said.
And he knows exactly what he wants to do with the attention he's now receiving from district administrators — advocate for arts education.
"If someone gives you the platform," Kurtz said, "you have to use it."
Now in his 20th year of teaching in the arts, Kurtz has been at TJ for six years.
There, he runs the AFA, an arts program available to students from all 10 of FCPS' high schools.
Kurtz has taught at the elementary and middle school levels, too. That experience has informed his current perspective on the value of arts education, he said.
In elementary school, students are engaged in arts programming multiple times per week. But from grades 6 through 12, they are only required to spend one year in an arts class — a semester in middle school and a semester in high school.
"I'm wondering if, to some degree, the secondary levels should take some lessons from how we structure elementary school," Kurtz said. "Not, like, playing down to kids, but treating school more like a lab, where they get chances to explore, chances to be creative and to find themselves.
"When they come to high school, we send them in all these different directions all day — they're in this department, and then this one and this one, and we're not doing much to connect all of those things together."
Arts classes help students stay engaged in their learning, Kurtz said, and get many of them excited about school in the first place. They're also great for highlighting connections between different subjects, he added.
As FCPS and districts around the country struggle to address the shifting mental and emotional needs of their students, Kurtz said, the arts will play a vital role.
"Public education is at a really dramatic turning point, where it can either choose to modernize or it can go obsolete," Kurtz said. "Our students are slowly becoming electric cars, and we're still building gas stations. And it's not going to work that much longer unless we shift to what our students have become."
In his remarks to the Frederick County Board of Education after accepting his award in June, Kurtz made clear that he wanted to work with board members to strengthen arts programming around FCPS.
He told them that "the pandemic flipped us all upside down, but also taught us that education can be flexible and innovative when it chooses to be."
He also spoke about the importance of supporting arts teachers around the county — some of whom, he said, "have left the profession feeling undervalued and unappreciated."
He requested a "roundtable" discussion with elected officials, the district's staff and teachers. That led to an "extremely productive conversation" about arts education later in the summer, Kurtz said Tuesday.
"We need more of that," he said. "We need more people who are just willing to sit down and talk. The kids need to see that happening."
In a district news release, FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson called Kurtz's accomplishment a "well-deserved honor."
The last FCPS educator named Maryland Teacher of the Year was Urbana High School's Michelle Shearer, in the 2010-11 school year, the release said.
Shearer went on to win National Teacher of the Year. She was recognized in a White House ceremony by then-President Barack Obama.
Now, Shearer is the project manager for high school innovation and transformation for the LYNX Program at Frederick High School, according to the release.
The announcement of this year's state winner will be broadcast live on Maryland Public Television on Oct. 6. The winner will compete with all other state winners for National Teacher of the Year.
