Well, not only does this weekend bring March’s First Saturday, but it also provides (arguably) the most popular event of the month here in Frederick, the Leprechaun Luau.
Yes, I know that isn’t specifically aimed at music, but damn it if you can’t walk five steps through town without seeing a poster advertising this thing. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Frederick, it goes down around St. Patrick’s Day each year, and 2020’s edition just so happens to land at 4 p.m. on Saturday at FCC’s field house.
The entertainment? The 19th Street Band, as well as the Dan McGuire Group. All food, all drink and all fun is included in the ticket and if you feel so inclined to check it out, head to theleprechaunluau.com for more information.
Elsewhere this weekend, the Weinberg continues one of the best things this entire city offers, the Tivoli Discovery Series, which always commences on the first Thursday of every month (while in season, of course). This month’s installment spotlights the Huntertones. Better yet, the blurb about the band on the Weinberg’s website comes from Popmatters, a website I have been writing for, for about 15 years now:
“The Huntertones are a band propelled forward by a horn-driven focus on explosive, imaginative, and genre-defying compositions,” it reads.
Indeed, if you head to the World Wide Internet, you’ll find everything from a fascinating Queen medley to a very, very cool rendition of “Camptown Races,” recorded about five years ago in a live setting. As usual, the Discovery Series is pay what you want (though a $10 donation is welcome), and above all else, these guys appear to be a boatload of fun.
So, well, duh. Go have yourself some fun.
Speaking of fun … actually, you know what? When it comes to music, there isn’t a whole lot going on in Frederick this weekend, so I got to thinking: The first day of spring is March 19, right? So, what are some of the best options this town has to offer as winter winds down? Now, because I love you, the fantastically educated reader, I gave it a gander and here are three picks for the next couple weeks that ought to be on your radar sooner rather than later:
- Tuesday, March 10: Live Well, Shadow Apparatus, Marshall Fuzz and Cosmic Halitosis at Cafe 611. Why should you check this out? Because, frankly, this lineup screams “The best of the final days of Guido’s,” and it’s awfully encouraging to see something like this continue to have a platform, even though the ol’ punk rock club closed. So, kudos to you, Cafe 611. Oh, and one more thing: These are killer bands.
- Friday, March 13: Night Sage at Champion Billiards. I put this here for one reason and one reason only and that’s the description that the Champion website lists: “Fronted by former ‘American Idol’ star Maddie Assel and the award-winning, multi-instrument virtuoso John Schreiner, Night Sage is an unforgettable performance experience. The group’s catalogue focuses on energetic top 40 selections and perfectly delivered iconic hits stretching back as far the 1960s.” How does that not pique your interest?
- Friday, March 13: The Pietasters at Smoketown Creekside. Yep. You read that right, friends. A bonafide national act is coming to a local brewery and unless you’re an “American Idol” fanatic, Smoketown ought to be the place for you on this Friday the 13th. We’ll get into it more next week, but let’s just say that if you like ska, you like to dance and you like fun, you should grab your tickets now.
Now, did I miss anything? Of course I did. So, if you’d like to be included in next week’s roundup, email cmcguire@journal-news.net. In the meantime (and in between time), grab your best leprechaun gear, get ready to discover and remember that spring is only two weeks away.
Be safe. Be well.
Follow Colin McGuire on Twitter: @colinpadraic.
