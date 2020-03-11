Did you know that in order for a month to have a Friday the 13th, the month must begin on a Sunday? Or that Alfred Hitchcock was born on Friday the 13th? How about perhaps the most unknown fact of all, which is since 1995, Finland has dedicated one Friday the 13th a year to observe something called National Accident Day?
Yep. National Accident Day. Left open to your own interpretations.
Anyway, happy Friday the 13th weekend. As it goes, it’s the last weekend before the official beginning of spring, which not only brings my birthday, but it also brings warmer weather (we hope!). As for this weekend, however, it also brings the music in a big way as Frederick’s slate is jam-packed from front to back.
At the top of the list, as I alluded to last week, are The Pietasters, who will take the stage at Smoketown Creekside on … you guessed it … Friday (the 13th) for $20. Now, for those who aren’t familiar with the third-wave ska group, let’s head to the band’s website for some details.
“The seed was planted in 1990,” their bio reads. “A bunch of friends started a band with no pretensions: the idea was to make music for house parties, not to make a career out of music. These guys and a girl grew up in and around Washington, D.C. … . The influence of D.C.’s DIY punk scene informed the band of how you should tour, on your own terms. After releasing a self-titled album in 1993 they hit the road in an old school bus and headed west.”
From there, they landed on Hellcat/Epitaph records and became part of the ska revival of the late ‘90s (they even toured with the Mighty Mighty Bosstones!). A few Warped Tour stints and one opening slot for Joe Strummer later, and The Pietasters became one of the handful of lasting names in ska to this day.
And now you can see them, live and in color, on Friday. The show starts at 8. If you aren’t there, you aren’t living.
Speaking of breweries, though, Jug Bridge Brewery is hosting its grand opening on Saturday and you know who’s going to be there? Dumb Valley, one of Frederick’s best original rock bands. The music is slated to begin at 7 p.m. and because I know you’ve been wondering what’s up with that old Olde Mother spot, you’re not going to want to miss what’s going down there.
Also this weekend, Sunniva, who recently put out one of the neatest music videos the Frederick music scene has ever ... seen (see what I did there?!), is set to take the Cafe Nola Designated Music Space Friday night. Joining them will be Humbalaya and you’d be hard pressed to find a better hyper-local way to spend Friday the 13th. Just saying. Rounding out Cafe Nola’s weekend is a bonus show tonight, which will feature The Stone Eye and Marshal Fuzz. That’s a free show and that’s going to be awesome.
What else? How about the Eagles Club, which will host Faith In Jane, If All Ends Well and Weed Coughin’ on Saturday. As always the shows there are free and all ages. The fun begins at 7 p.m. and the pink lights will shine. Up for chilling out instead? Skribe will hit Tenth Ward on Friday night for its Friday Night Live series. The cocktails will be flowing and the music will be growing beginning at 8 p.m.
And finally, the award for best band name of the week goes to Dollar Store Hot Sauce, who will be taking the stage at JoJo’s Tap House Saturday night. That will start at 10, and while you make your plans to head out to that (or any of these other shows), I’m going to head to the nearest Dollar Store to check out the hot sauce shelves.
Now, did I miss anything? Of course I did. So, if you’d like to be included in next week’s roundup, email cmcguire@journal-news.net. In the meantime (and in between time), be sure to grab all the National Accident Day gear you can find. It only comes around once a year, you know!
Be safe. Be well.
