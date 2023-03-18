“He has put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord” (Psalm 40:3). “Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord” (Ephesians 5:19).
Music is very important to those of us who are Christians. Our churches may differ in the styles and forms of music, from the large churches with pipe organs, to churches with a praise band, or smaller churches with just a song leader and a pianist. But the purpose is the same: to bring praise to the Lord for his goodness to us.
The theme of Christian music varies throughout the year. Christmas is a season of singing with Christmas programs including lots of music but also with Christmas caroling in our communities, all in celebration of Christ’s birth. My wife and I begin the Christmas season each year by attending the Christmas concert in the Frederick area presented by the National Christian Choir. This past Christmas season, we also attended the Bill Gaither Homecoming Christmas concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
During the Easter season, Christians focus their music on the death, burial and resurrection of Christ. We proclaim that “while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). The good news of the gospel is “Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; and that He was buried and that He was raised again the third day according to the scriptures” (1 Corinthians 15:3-4).
Music can and does impact our emotions and moods. It can motivate us, challenge us and calm our nerves. Famous preachers and evangelists have traveled throughout the world bringing the message of salvation in Christ, usually accompanied by skilled musicians. John Wesley travelled with his brother Charles Wesley. D.L. Moody had Ira Sankey with him, and George Beverly Shea sang at the Billy Graham Crusades. Some of these soloists were so well-known that people came to hear them sing, then they heard the gospel message preached by the evangelist. The Bible Conference movement had great hymn writers, such as Philip Bliss and Fanny Crosby.
It is beneficial to know the history about many of the old traditional hymns. One Christmas eve, our church devoted the entire service to singing Christmas carols and then giving the history of each carol.
Many of our hymns were written by people who went through great difficulties in their lives. The words to “It Is Well With My Soul,” were written by Horatio G. Spafford, a well-known Christian lawyer in Chicago. Two years after the great Chicago fire of 1871, pafford sent his wife and children to England. But on the way, their ship collided with another ship and sank. His wife survived but their four daughters perished. After receiving this tragic news, he sat down and wrote the words to this famous hymn.
Many of us know the story of John Newton, a former slave trader, who was later converted to Christ and wrote the words to “Amazing Grace.” I believe we often are too casual about the songs we sing.
The Bible is filled with invitations for us to sing to the Lord. The book of Psalms itself is actually a hymnbook of praise. Many musical instruments were used in rendering music to the Lord. Psalm 150 lists some of them: trumpet, lute, harp, timbrel, stringed instruments, organs and cymbals.
May we accept the challenge to “offer the sacrifice of praise to God continually, that is, the fruit of our lips giving thanks to His name” (Hebrews 13:15).
The Rev. L. Samuel Martz has been in the pastoral ministry since 1962. He is still involved in pulpit supply in various churches. He and his wife, Jackie, live in Thurmont and have two children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
