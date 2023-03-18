“He has put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord” (Psalm 40:3). “Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord” (Ephesians 5:19).

Music is very important to those of us who are Christians. Our churches may differ in the styles and forms of music, from the large churches with pipe organs, to churches with a praise band, or smaller churches with just a song leader and a pianist. But the purpose is the same: to bring praise to the Lord for his goodness to us.

