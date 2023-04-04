Ashley Ray-Pic.jpeg

After more than 20 years, Ashley Ray can call Nashville home. As in, home home. Though she grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, the singer has officially eclipsed the two-decade mark living in Music City as she pursued her dream of being a musician. And it’s worked. Not only has she shared stages with everyone from Little Big Town to Charles Kelly but she even has an official Tiny Desk Concert to her name.

She’ll bring her blend of atmospheric Americana and country music to New Spire Stages on April 6 as part of the Tivoli Discovery Series.

