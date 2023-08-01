Recognized as one of Frederick’s Top 50 Innovative Businesses, Maryland Ensemble Theatre continues to surprise audiences with a variety of theatrical experiences — and the upcoming Musical Bingo Cabaret is no exception.
Each evening of the event will include prizes for bingo game winners as well as a raffle.
Musical Bingo Cabaret is a creative combination of bingo and performances from some of the MET’s most cherished talents including MET ensemble members Jennifer Pagano, Jeremy Myers, Karli Cole, Lauren Johnson, Mallorie Stern, Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Molly Parchment, Ray Hatch and Tori Weaver. Joining the lineup are Anya Randall Nebel (Detroit ‘67), Gifty Amponsem (“South & Saints”), James Meech, Kecia Deroly, Matthew Baughman (“Angels in America”), Nicole Halmos, and Victoria Causey (“South & Saints”).
Accompanist Aaron Thacker will make his MET debut while producing artistic director Tad Janes and Bill Dennison (“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”) lead the festivities as the bingo callers.
Singers will be called upon as their piece is selected. Bingo players will then mark the singer and song off of their bingo card. With over 45 songs in the hopper, each evening promises a varied setlist.
Patrons who wish to improve their odds can purchase additional bingo cards and put their or their MET provided dauber to work while enjoying food and beverage from the MET’s concession stand, including charcuterie trays, candy, chips, beer, wine, hard seltzer, soda and water.
Director Melynda Burdette Wintrol, also MET’s production manager, calls the event “a captivating symphony of numbers and notes, where every daubed square brings you closer to a melodic triumph. … This event will be a blast, combining fun and games with Frederick’s greatest musical theatre talent and a varied repertoire spanning from ‘Hello, Dolly’ to Dolly Parton and beyond.”
The MET’s newest fundraiser, Musical Bingo Cabaret will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5 in The Frank Greene Stage 2 at the MET, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
General admission tickets including show ticket, one bingo card, one bingo dauber, and one raffle ticket for $40 each. Tables for two ($100) and four ($180) include admittance to the event for your party of two or four respectively as well as one bingo card, one dauber, one raffle ticket and one concessions voucher (alcoholic beverages excluded) per person. Proceeds from the event will benefit the MET.
Tickets and tables can be purchased at marylandensemble.org, by phone at 301-694-4744, or in person at the MET box office.
