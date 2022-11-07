The Guess Who has rocked crowds around Canada and the U.S. for over 50 years, and now they’ll bring their library of radio-penetrating hits to the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick. They will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11.
The Guess Who has connected with the masses with a string of hits, including “These Eyes,” “Clap For the Wolfman,” “Hand Me Down World,” “No Time,” “Star Baby” and “Share the Land.” Add in fellow classics and double-sided singles like the rock anthem “American Woman” and “No Sugar Tonight,” plus “Laughing” and “Undun,” and the Canadian-bred stateside conquerors are among music’s most indelible treasures, etched into the very fabric of pop culture history.
“You’re going to see an excellent version of the songs and hear exactly how they should sound or be played,” verifies founding member and original drummer/songwriter Garry Peterson. “We’re coming at a new generation of fans who are seeing how the band can execute with enthusiasm. And we’re also making sure the respect level remains at an all-time high for how the music was initially recorded.”
Joining Peterson onstage will be veteran musicians keyboard player/flutist Leonard Shaw, lead guitarist Will Evankovich, bass legend Rudy Sarzo and lead vocalist/guitarist Derek Sharp.
Tickets start at $49 and are available at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
