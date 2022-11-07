The Guess Who.jpg

The Guess Who

The Guess Who has rocked crowds around Canada and the U.S. for over 50 years, and now they’ll bring their library of radio-penetrating hits to the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick. They will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

The Guess Who has connected with the masses with a string of hits, including “These Eyes,” “Clap For the Wolfman,” “Hand Me Down World,” “No Time,” “Star Baby” and “Share the Land.” Add in fellow classics and double-sided singles like the rock anthem “American Woman” and “No Sugar Tonight,” plus “Laughing” and “Undun,” and the Canadian-bred stateside conquerors are among music’s most indelible treasures, etched into the very fabric of pop culture history.

