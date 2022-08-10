While he’s only 22 years old, Asa Weeks has earned a name for himself throughout Frederick as one of the town’s premiere hip-hop artists. He first turned heads when he stepped onstage at New Spire Arts in 2021, but his momentum only built after he became one of the few local artists to completely sell out Sky Stage not that long ago. In the following conversation, Weeks touches on everything from his loyalty to Frederick, how he got into rapping in the first place, the importance of his mentor, his upcoming single, making money off music, and why he wants to re-create Justin Timberlake’s “Justified.”
How did you fall in love with hip-hop? When did that happen? You’re so young, it could have been Miley Cyrus.
[Laughs] It definitely wasn’t Miley Cyrus. The first time I heard a rap song and was like, “I want to learn this,” it was a group called Chiddy Bang. They were poppin’ 2014, 2013, 2012, kind of. It’s this dude and his friend. One raps, one makes the beats, and I was just like, I love this. Remember that game Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit?
Yeah.
The song was in that game. I learned it, and I was like, “I love rapping.” So, I just started doing it with a bunch of songs. But early on, there was Childish Gambino and Chance The Rapper. My cousins and family had me growing up listening to Missy and Busta and everybody. I listened to all that because of my family. But for me personally, when I fell in love with rapping, it was because of those guys.
Then, did you just say, “I’m going to figure out how to rap.”
I did. Seriously. I realized I like doing this, so I learned a bunch of songs off YouTube. I’d learn them by watching the lyric video and then perform them in the bathroom in front of the mirror. This was way before TikTok or anything. It was just me after school in the bathroom mirror, having a blast, envisioning I’m in front of thousands of people. Then it got to the point where I wanted to try it for myself, so I loaded up a YouTube beat and wrote to it. I remember I went to my friends’ house right after I wrote it and rapped it to them. They were like, “Ahhh!” That gave me the confidence I needed, and I just never stopped. I kept writing.
How about hooks, though?
That’s a good question because I wasn’t confident in hooks.
Can you write them now?
Yeah.
Do you have a mentor, and if so, how did that come about?
His name is Yudu Gray Jr. There’s a lot of things to be said about him, but to me, he’s family, first of all. I’m Liberian. Our culture is very community-based. My cousins, who are a lot older than me, grew up with him, so they were friends for years and years. He had a studio in D.C. He recorded Kendrick there and he has a bunch of accolades. He’s done a lot of work in the game, but he’s not a braggadocios guy, so not a lot of people know him, but he’s well connected and he mentors a lot of great people. About a year and a half ago, my cousin sent him some of my songs. There were three or four people in my family who were talking to this guy about me. I’m thinking, “Oh, shoot. Great. This is awesome. When am I going to meet him, when am I going to talk to him?” And it didn’t happen until I went to Atlanta because he lives down in Atlanta. When I was there, we met up. He invited me to a studio session, and we started making music together. We made one song. We have a good relationship now. It’s strong and it’s cool because it’s rooted in family. It’s honestly a blessing. I’m super aware of who’s around me, and I want to be able to be myself and be super expressive. I can do that with him.
Do you even care about albums? Do you think about a complete project?
I prefer that.
I was talking to Ricole the other day, and he was telling me everything he does is conceptual. Have you ever written like that, or do you go song by song?
What I’ve found is any time I’m going into a piece of work, I just let my mind go and trust my instinct. Then, halfway through, I’ll find, OK, this is the theme, this fits here. I have two works in progress that I know what they’re about, but I’m not sitting down, saying, “Let’s make this song about this and this and this.” It’s more like as I go, I’m plugging the pieces in. I definitely do like doing that. Because I’m working and trying to get a bunch of stuff going, by the time I say it’s time to focus on one piece of work, I’m going straight from the top to the finish and it’s all going to be a story. That’s what I grew up on. I grew up on appreciating when people make albums into visual albums and screenplays.
Is there something you have cooking that will be out this year?
I do have a release coming up. It’s a single, Aug. 19. I’m really excited about that because it’s a single where I’m fully confident in myself as an artist. Like, say this is a single that goes and breaks, I’m fully content with everything I said. It’s a full expression of myself, my abilities.
Is it the one you’re most proud of?
I’m proud of a lot of stuff. I can’t say I’m most proud of one record.
Do you think you’ve written the most fulfilling song yet, for you?
No. Not even a question. That’s a pursuit. That’s a great pursuit. The most fulfilling verse — that’s not possible right now. I’m still growing as a man. I’m still trying to figure out stuff that has nothing to do with music.
How old are you?
22.
How long have you been doing this?
Pursuing it, actively? About two years now.
And everybody knows you now. When you go to play, people come to see you. You sold out Sky Stage. How does that feel? Are you content with it? Do you want it to go bigger?
It felt amazing. And for sure, definitely bigger.
How does that end up not making you complacent?
That’s a beautiful question. It’s amazing because I’m starting to do things now that two years ago ... to me, I knew I could sell out Sky Stage. I knew I could do it. I told you a couple weeks ago that I’d sit at the top of the parking garage and look and say, “I know I can do a show there. I know I can do it.” I guess it’s a confidence thing — I just believe in myself. Then, once we got the show, I was like, “We’re going to sell it out.” I even told my mom. And it wasn’t until right before the show when I was with my friends and we were looking at the link to tickets and it said it was sold out. I was like, “Well, I knew it was going to happen.” Once I did it, it was like a true fulfillment thing. A couple days passed [and] I was like, “That’s cool, that’s great, and that happened, but what’s next?”
The shows that you have in town are few and far between. You don’t necessarily play every weekend. Is that a conscious decision?
For sure. Does it put pressure on me? Yes. I better deliver every freaking time. I have a self-placed pressure on me right now, but that’s only because I care about it so much. I want to make this my life. I have made it my life. People say, “You’re only 22,” but I know what I want to do.
What’s the next step for you, then?
I want to make a lot of freaking money! I’ll keep it honest with you.
Have you looked into licensing and all that stuff?
Yeah, that’s what the first trip to Atlanta was about. I stepped into that realm. Now, I’m about to LLC, and I’m going to start a publishing company.
Are you going to seek out other artists to sign under your imprint?
Down the line. When I’m in a position where I can do the two-hats thing.
Do you have someone who would be your partner in all that?
Yeah, I have a couple guys. The guys I started with, we call ourselves Who Knew? because our first project was called that. My friend Ty and my friend James. James is the first person who believed in what I could do and enabled me to keep creating. We met in high school in a math class and I was like, “Hey, I rap,” and he was like, “Hey, I record music,” so we just started doing that. We didn’t stop doing it for years. I’d just go to his house and record with him and he would mix it, and to us, it was the coolest thing. We did it for years, and to this day, he helps mix and master my stuff. Then, of course, Ty — that’s the best producer on this side of town right now.
This side? What about the other side?
The other side, too. So, I definitely have people. But I also want to do something for myself and then I can start bringing in other people because I want to be able to say, “I started this. I did this.” It’s like a self-fulfillment type of thing.
Could you ever see yourself pursue another genre somewhere down the line?
I’m very open to it. This past year, I’ve been stretching myself musically. I’ve been stretching my voice. Singing, like, runs, like notes. I was telling someone today, Justin Timberlake’s “Justified” — I want my own version of that. I’ll hire a choreographer to dance [laughs]. I might dive into other things, but I love rapping. The art of rap, to me, is beautiful. I want to be as great as I can possibly be at it. So, as long as I have that hunger and desire for it, I’m never going to get bored with hip-hop. I’m definitely open to other creative outlets, though, because I think it strengthens me, not only as an artist but as a performer, as a writer.
Talk to me about the hip-hop scene in Frederick through your eyes. Do you have other artists you like? Is it in a healthy place right now?
The one thing I’ve always loved is that Frederick will support whoever is putting effort out. The thing about our community is the people who care, care, and they will show that they care. So, if you have a passion for the music or whatever you want to do, go for it and you will get support. I just think that we need to be more centralized. We need to come together.
Do you think it’s divided, then?
No, it’s not divided. Think about it this way. All the people that you know who are hip-hop around here, I know. We all know each other, we all come together and support each other. It’s close-knit. I just think it’s that people have to see what we have to offer. I did a show in D.C. and they interviewed me after I performed. They asked me where I was from and I said “Frederick,” and they were like, “Frederick? All the way out there?” And I, on camera, said, “Yeah, but you don’t know what we have all the way out there. We have spitters.”
I’ve seen so many artists and bands in whatever genre start to change their profile on their social media to say they’re from Washington, D.C., or Baltimore and not Frederick. Are you going to stick to saying you’re from Frederick, Maryland?
I say it all the time. I was born in Montgomery County, but I’ve been here 18, 19 years. I’m from here. I like telling people where I’m from. Why lie? To be honest, people are always going to know I’m from Frederick.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
