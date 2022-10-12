Doug Benson has made a career out of engineering music, be it at other studios or at his own Commodore Recording Studio on Main Street in Thurmont. Yet despite all his experience, only recently did he take on perhaps his most rewarding project when he released “The Rosetta Stone,” a collection of songs that features 63 local musicians and was ostensibly made for his son Drew, who is autistic and loves to listen to music through his headphones. The result is a free-to-download album that can be found on his studio’s website, www.commodorestudio.com. In this conversation, Benson opens up about the four-year process of compiling “The Rosetta Stone,” why he was at first reluctant to adjust his practices to a more technological world, and, of course, Drew’s response to his album once he heard the completed set.
Can you sum up the project for those reading? It seemed like such a massive undertaking to put it all together.
It was. It started out with just a single song, and we turned it into a video, and it’s got all the little squares with all the individual players and whatnot. We actually did it before COVID, so it was before it was cool [laughs]. It’s just something that kind of evolved. It’s not like I had a master plan. Then, when it was finally finished, I was trying to show off the talent that was in the area because everyone who was in the video for “It All Rolls Back Around” is from this tri-state area. Then, when COVID rolled around, all the musicians lost their gigs and for a period of time, my business fell off the balance sheet, so I had a lot of spare time to do creative things of my own. My son Drew — who is 31 and has autism and will probably be living with us forever — he has a couple of favorite recordings he likes to listen to, Beethoven and one of my jazz recordings from a few years ago. I was thinking he’s going to outlive us, and I want to make sure he has something with my voice on it and with a lot of voices on it that he can listen to in the same way. This is something that just fell together after a few years. It wasn’t really meant to be a released CD until maybe about a year before it was finished. I said, “I have enough of these songs now where I can probably turn it into something.” What I was really trying to go for was putting full and thick mixes on it. If you listen to some of it in headphones, you’ll hear a chord holding out or a human voice that kind of morphs into a flute that kind of morphs into a muted trumpet. It’s just something different for him to hear every time. So, when it was finally finished and we put “The Rosetta Stone” on his Kindle and he was listening for the first time, the smile on his face was like, “Hey, what’s this? This is cool.”
I was going to ask you about that. Seeing the response you got from him, how good did that feel?
I’m kind of his person, and you put it together just hoping you’re going to get the response you want, but it was really, really, really awesome. To know you’ve been able to give a gift like that. He’s low-functioning enough that he doesn’t really understand the lyrics to the songs, but when the name “Dr. Seuss” comes out, that has some meaning to him, even though it’s out of the context of the story that is told by the song. So, you just feel like it’s another notch or something that can help make his life more pleasant and give him more interesting things to occupy his senses.
Would you do another one?
I might. My only issue is I’m developing very bad tinnitus. It’s getting harder for me to hear some of the frequencies I’m recording. So much of the work I do and have been doing over the last 15 years or so is restoring older things. We’ve had some Grammy-nominated historical releases. Stuff from the 1920s. Jazz, mostly. There’s some stuff coming out this year that might get a Grammy nod, but we’ll see about that. So, if I’m able to listen through the whistling that’s always in my ears, I might keep doing things like that. This was a four-year undertaking, so I want to take a little hiatus before jumping back into creating more stuff.
You had written that there were some musicians unable to come to the studio. Were there some musicians you had in mind that just didn’t end up getting on the album at all because it just didn’t work out?
Not really. I’ve established a really good relationship with a lot of musicians. I’ve been open in this commercial building for almost 10 years now, and even when people weren’t able to make it, they were usually able to do some type of recording in their own environment and get that to me. I have some instruments on there and vocals that were added to choruses and things like that. If you listen to just their voice, it’s a little wonky because it was recorded on an iPhone or something like that. But within the context of the large chorus, it’s actually pretty convincing. So, it was a lot of fun for me, putting this together, just to see what I was able to do sonically. One of my friends said, “Yeah, this is definitely your ‘Sgt. Pepper.’”
Technology wise, was this something you think you could have done 20, 30 years ago?
Definitely not.
How did that color the recording sessions? Did that take something away from the process for you or is that something you’d adjusted to? Did the ability to work remotely with people and bounce things back and forth take away from the process?
It didn’t really take anything away from it. I just kind of go with the flow as far as technology goes. For noise reduction software, which is something I use a lot on older recordings, there were things that are available now for a couple hundred dollars on the internet that you couldn’t get for any price five years ago. Even digital recording — I grew up in the ‘70s and ‘80s using tape and razorblades. I resisted computer recording for years. Finally, I had to learn it because I had to teach a course on it at Montgomery College. So, I sat down with my free academic copy of Pro Tools and started playing with it, and after the first 10 minutes, I was kicking myself. I was like, “Wait you can do what with this? Editing is this easy?” So, I’ve been a convert ever since.
You’ve had the studio for how long?
I’ve had a studio in Thurmont since 1992. I’ve been working in studios since 1978. Under the current name, Commodore Recording, where we rented a commercial building, I’ve been here since 2013.
Was this always something you wanted to do? Or were there other passions you thought you might be able to pursue?
When you’re a teenager, you always want to be a rockstar, so I was thinking about being a performing musician, but that’s not where I’m supposed to be. I probably have the worst stage presence of anyone I know. When I was playing in bands for years, I played various instruments but the one that suited me best was a keyboard player because all I had to do was stand there. When it got into the technology end of it, and my interest in old recordings, it really just drifted more into the engineering part of it and I’m very happy there.
What drew you to the old music from the late 1800s, early 1900s?
I just always liked it. When I was 10 years old, I went to the church rummage sale and found a couple 78s. I got them for 10 cents a piece or something and I was always fascinated by them. Then, I met a few friends along the way that shared the same interests, and we’re still friends today. We work together and put out some things that have been released internationally. So, it’s just one of those things that happens.
Have you played any of that type of music for your son as well? And does he like it?
I don’t think he would have an appreciation for that. If you met Drew, you’d get it a little bit more. Everything he knows, he knows by rote. He’s memorized every song from every Disney movie. That kind of thing. We call him the gentle giant because he’s taller than we are and bigger than we are and he could probably beat us up, but he’s just such a sweetie, that it’s not even a concern. One thing I did do is beef up my machines to be able to play obsolete formats. I took a reel-to-reel tape to see if the tape would play. I plugged in headphones and played it on the reel-to-reel machine and let Drew listen while it was playing, and he was just fascinated. He loves having classical music going in the car. One of the two main things he listens to on his Kindle is Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony. That might be because that’s the one from “Fantasia,” but either way, I think it’s a good thing for him to enrich his ears a little bit.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
