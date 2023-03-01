Jimmy Petrohilos is the de facto leader of local rock act Brahman Noodles. He recently checked in between shows throughout the Frederick area to talk about everything from where his band’s name came from, if he prefers playing in an acoustic duo or a full electric band, growing up around music and which songs he loves to play live.
I’m wondering about the origin of the band. How did you guys start this? I’ve watched some videos and saw some duo clips — was that how everything started?
It started as a duo, yeah. We’ve added more players. Depending upon the venue, we add them. There’s about six of us now. Originally, it started out when I was just eating ramen noodles, just that regular chicken pack. My friend’s fiancé had a book about adding spice to your ramen noddles. I was like, “I’m really tired of eating these regular ramen noodles,” but it sounded like “brahman noodles,” because I was eating with my mouth full. She said, “There you go; that’s the name for a band.” There was no band yet. We were kind of trying to think of a name but not really.
How long ago was that?
That would have been 10 years ago, 2013.
Wow. So when did you start playing music yourself? Have you been doing this forever?
Yeah, pretty much. Not forever, but all my family played music as I was growing up. I’ve got older sisters, 13 years older, and another brother that’s 11 years older than me, and they played. My brother played guitar. My dad was involved in music, too, and we had a piano in the house. I think I was forced to play, at one point, because my dad bought that piano. I think we all had to take lessons, and I didn’t really like it that much. It really wasn’t until I was about 12 or 13 years old that I started liking it more. I had piano lessons off and on in my childhood, so I learned music, but I didn’t really get excited about guitar until then. I knew I really loved music, and I started to practice a lot.
I’ve seen videos of you guys doing covers, but do you write your own music, too?
Yeah, we’re working on some right now. We’ve been working it for a while and now. We’re starting to record. We throw in originals every night, except when we do a Dead night, where we play the Grateful Dead. It’s still Brahman Noodles, but we do nights where we only focus on Dead stuff.
Speaking of doing only Dead stuff, what are some of the artists that you guys knew you wanted to cover early on?
When it first formed, we were doing anything. Tom Petty, Jack Johnson, Blues Traveler. We do a lot of whatever we could do. If we liked it and thought it would go over, we’d try it out. Blues was a big influence on the piano when I played. I tried playing banjo when I was around 14 or 15. I started really when my mom bought me a banjo, and I started playing when we moved to Maryland. We have a lot of influences lately. Americana music, in general. There was a point where I was in middle school and I liked a lot of pop music. At the time, a lot of stuff like Duran Duran was popular, but we don’t do any of that. The older I get, I look back at that music, and there were parts of it that were kind of lame, but some of it actually had a lot of funk, and I’ve always loved something that has funk to it.
Are your originals funky? What kind of sound are you going for with the originals?
There’s this acoustic part that we’re recording and we’ve written a lot like that, but now we’re going more into electric tracks. Since 2019, we’ve been setting up the electric band. So we have two separate things going on. I think the first one that will come out will be largely acoustic Americana, but then the other one will be more of a funky, psychedelic kind of thing. We also draw off of old-timey music and bluegrass. We improvise a lot in our songs and don’t try to do exactly the same thing every time. There are jam parts to some of the songs, where we’ll take Bob Dylan parts and just just add things to it.
Are you are you based in Frederick or around Frederick?
Yeah, it’s our center. We play in a large circle. We go around an hour away to play. Frederick is a pretty good location. The bassist Scott’s dad had a place up in [Pennsylvania], and we were able to get connected there when I first moved back down from Vermont. I had lived briefly in Gettysburg, and I knew a lot of people there, so that kind of opened the door up for other places for us to play. Frederick, at that time, in 2012, 2013, had only a few places. Back then, I think it was only Bushwallers and Cellar Door. We found that we were doing pretty well and doing more jammy acoustic stuff at The Blue Side, which was just opening up. Now, it seems like with all the breweries, there’s a lot of places we can play in Frederick.
Do you have a favorite place to play in Frederick?
No, I don’t really have a favorite place. I think Idiom Brewing is pretty cool. I think we’ve done some pretty good shows there. There’s a lot of really good places.
Is there a favorite song that you guys play, one that is always gonna get the crowd every time you play it?
No, I don’t think so. It depends a lot of times, and it depends if we bring our crowd. Lately, there’s been a lot of people showing up, and some places are now too small. There’s no real set of songs we play. We could play one song one night, and it’s not going to always go over the same the next night. There’s really no formula. Sometimes, I feel like the other members of the band might be on it that night, and they pick a song I didn’t even think of, but we’ll play it and it goes over great. We don’t plan our set lists. A song like “Good Lovin’” is a good one. It goes through all genres, and even younger kids like it. Of all songs, that might be it.
I’ll get you out of here on this. Do you prefer playing as a full band or as a duo most of the time?
Lately, it’s been kind of a trio with percussion. That lends us to do some more percussive stuff like some reggae rhythms or Latin rhythms we can throw in there and get a little bit more jazzy. It takes us away from bluegrass and the Americana thing we do. With the larger band, we take it in a different direction. But I don’t know. I think as far as what I like to do, I like the simple setup and everything. With the electric band, it’s a lot more work in a way. Then again, with the electric band, there’s more lights and it’s bigger, too. So, both can be fun.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.