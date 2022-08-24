While it might sound cliche, Juliet Lloyd has dedicated her life to her music. Literally. After pursuing it as a career in her early 20s, she walked away from it, opting instead for a more corporate, more stable life. Fast-forward more than a decade, add in one global pandemic, and Lloyd only recently decided to dedicate all her time to her music career again, this time walking away from that more corporate, and maybe more stable, life. Her passion can be felt throughout her latest EP, “High Road,” which was released in July, and she’ll bring those songs to The Village at Worman’s Mill on Aug. 26. For more on her journey, visit julietlloyd.com.
I was doing a bit of reading on you, and I want to start with this notion that you took a break. I want to learn more about this. Take me through everything.
Yes. I really pursued music full-time when I was just out of college at Berklee College of Music. I took a couple classes there. This was the mid-2000s. It was pretty much pre-social media. It was the tail-end of My Space. YouTube and Facebook were really starting to take off. It was both a really interesting time to be a full-time musician but also a really challenging time. I think a lot of those tools have really helped since then. As much as I loved writing, performing and touring, it was really hard to make a living, so I ended up kind of putting music on the back-burner around 2008, 2009. Weirdly, I chose to go back to grad school and within six months, I had a bunch of song placements on MTV and VH1, so I was like, “Oh, man. If I just would have stuck with it a little longer, who knows where I would be?” But I wasn’t really in the position to fully capitalize on them at the time. Then I got a real job and moved down to the Baltimore/D.C. suburbs in 2009. I still performed every once in a while. Actually, there were a couple venues in Frederick I would play. I would do the Monday night songwriter’s night at Brewer’s Alley, the Frederick arts fest every spring, Red Shedman and some of the wineries. Just every once in a while.
Then the pandemic happened and coming out of that, when all the venues started to reopen, I suddenly had this urge to get back out there, performing and writing again. I hadn’t written an original song in 10-plus years. I hadn’t released an album since 2007, so it had been a really long time. That was part of the question: Can you still call yourself a songwriter if you haven’t written a song in a decade? I think the pandemic forced people to think through “What do I really want to be doing? What do I miss?” So, coming out of that, when a lot of the venues started reopening, I found myself playing a lot more shows than I ever had in my career, upwards of 100 a year since mid-2020, and a lot in the Frederick area. Obviously, there’s been so much growth in breweries and wineries and venues that have live music. Especially in the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of those places were also the safest places you could hang out, because you were outside and there was all that space. That led me to record the new album, and now we’re performing about 150 dates a year, and I have way more than I can handle.
But that’s good, though, right? It’s good to have more than you can handle.
For sure, yeah.
When you talk about putting it down and picking it back up, I’m assuming now, with you having worked as hard as you have, there had to be something at the center of the inspiration for how you fell back in love with music again. Was there anything you could pinpoint?
It was almost like, I performed sporadically, and it was something I could do if I wanted to, but then having it completely taken away as an option ... you know, a lot of people were doing livestreams; I didn’t do a ton of those. I prefer to play in person. So, I wonder, at the heart of this, when something is taken away completely, it makes you value it that much more. I really missed being out there and performing. Actually, the song that jump-started me songwriting again — and it’s also the single we released earlier this year, “Ghost Light” — it’s my one pandemic song. It’s very much about all of the creative professions — theater, music — that were completely shuttered. “Ghost Light” is a reference to a stage light that stays on when everything is otherwise dark, so my hope was that the song would be hopeful and speak to the resilience of all of our creative professions. That directly came from the pandemic, and I think having that song come out finally in 2021 was proof to me that if I sit down and put the time into this, I can still do this. I think for the 10 years I didn’t write a song, I was really scared that if I sat down to do it, nothing would come out. So, in that respect, having something that came out of the pandemic that I was really happy with the message of was proof to me that I can still do this, and there was still an audience for my work, even though I took so much time off. It’s amazing to me that some of those people still hung in there, and they were some of the people who emailed me when that single came out. That also made me want to continue to build on that.
Does that mean you are going to walk away from the, I think you called it a real job? Are you going to do music full-time?
Yeah. In fact, about a month ago, I gave notice at work, and I’m leaning back into music full-time, which is a kind of a frightening prospect, especially with the economy right now and the looming recession. I’m shocked that I find myself back in the position I was in in my mid-20s, but I want to try it. I want to see where it goes. I’m seizing all the momentum I had, and I’m having opportunities aligning in ways that they haven’t before.
Can I ask you what you did do? When you stepped into the professional world, what did you pursue?
I went back to grad school and got a graduate degree in communications. Then, I worked, basically, as a communications consultant up until a few weeks ago, doing a variety of different things. Digital media, branding, research — all those kinds of things. I had a very D.C. job [laughs].
Does this mean you’re going to stick with music forever, or are you not looking that far down the road?
The safe answer is I’m not looking that far down the road. The nice thing is all the skills I have from my real job are things I can use in my music career but also things that are very easy to apply in a variety of settings. So, I’m not super worried about down the road, because I have a pretty marketable skill set. In that respect, I’m lucky. That’s another difference between now and 15 years ago. There are a bunch of different platforms, and they don’t pay much. Streaming hardly pays anything, but at the same time, there are a lot more vehicles for getting your stuff out there than there were back then. So, I’m hopeful for the opportunities that are coming up. Plus, just the live performance aspect of it — there are just so many opportunities. I feel like I don’t have enough days in the week to field all the performance requests that I’d like to be able to. So, it’s just a matter of finding the time to pursue everything. I felt like I had two full-time jobs and something had to give.
I’m glad you brought that up. It sounds like I’ve been playing music for about as long as you have, and I remember what it was like 15 years ago, being in my early- to mid-20s and hungry and not as jaded as I am now. To you, what are some of the differences? I was on your site earlier and you do have a packed schedule. You play a lot. Was this how it was for you back then even?
I didn’t perform as much back then. I think there are a couple differences. One is when I did it back then, years and years ago, I was in a different location. I was in New England, based in Boston, and the types of venues I was focused on playing were [focused on original music]. So, there were fewer places to play, and I was limited by the type of music I was playing. That’s opposed to the places I play now, where it’s very much a mix, where we’ll play a three-hour gig and I’ll mix in a lot of originals, but it’s not exclusively originals. That allows me to play a lot more frequently than I was back then.
So that’s attributable to the insertion of the covers in your set? Do you think that helped?
I think so, yeah. First of all, I don’t have enough original songs to fill three hours. I wish I did. There are some musicians who will only do covers and some who will only do originals, and everybody has their own opinion, and I respect all of it. I’m kind of in the middle. I will fully admit that the song everyone wants to hear me sing is Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” and I embrace that. I know what people want to hear me sing, and if I can follow that up with one of my originals and people will be like, “Oh, what was that song you just played?” I can tell them it was one I wrote. I consider that a win. It’s been great. The amount that we play out now, the people will actually sing along with some of my originals, and it’s such a great feeling.
That’s one of those things that’s the everlasting debate — people who play original songs and people who play covers. I know some people who refuse to do any cover songs, but when you start to pick them up, you get a lot more work, so it’s kind of a good tradeoff. What do you think?
I totally agree. I will sometimes be hesitant to put my originals into the set. If we’re playing a brewery, and people are just jiving on a lot of ‘80s and ‘90s covers, I’d be hesitant to say, “Oh, nobody wants to hear my original.” My bandmates are always like, “No! Play them anyway!” Ultimately, I want the audience to engage with the music, whether it’s my stuff or covers. The spin we put on covers makes it fun, too. When I do a cover, it’s never going to be a note-for-note remake. That’s not fun or interesting. It’s always going to be our take on it. We do a lot of ‘80s hair metal covers, which nobody expects to come from a female keyboard player in a trio. I also really enjoy people who throw requests at us on the fly because we’ll try anything. The beauty of doing the covers is that it can influence my songwriting. I was never into country music that much, but learning through osmosis just sort of allows it to find its way into the song.
The latest video I saw was you and a couple other guys, one on percussion. Is that what you use when you play out?
Yeah. We usually play as a trio if it’s a brewery or a venue where we don’t have volume restrictions. Sometimes, if it’s a winery, we’ll play as a duo. I occasionally play solo.
Do you prefer plugging in and getting loud?
Absolutely, yeah. It’s fun when we get to play bigger venues where we don’t have to worry about the volume and people being able to talk over us comfortably.
I’ve asked other musicians about this, too, but it’s kind of more pertinent with you because you did walk away for a while. At what point did you realize you love music enough that you wanted to make it your life? And then, being able to take that break, does it make you appreciate music more now than you’re back?
That’s a great question. It’s one I’ve struggled with my entire life. I think I made the decision that music could be something that could be pursued professionally after I graduated from college the first time around. I got an undergrad degree in economics. I’ve had this internal battle my entire life between the practical, pragmatic, economics major who likes to write — the traditional pathway — versus the creative part of me that’s drawn to music. I think I’ve really struggled because it’s almost like a pendulum that swings back and forth for me. Coming out of undergrad, I knew I loved to sing and I wanted to try writing, so I went to Berklee for a couple semesters and took some songwriting classes. Then, I was all in on the music side. What I’ve struggled with when the pendulum swings back and forth is the need for success and the need to feel accomplished. It can be really, really hard to get that from music because there’s all kinds of gatekeepers. No matter how hard you try or how good you think you are, it depends on something else that’s completely outside of your control. Having that realization in the mid-2000s the first time around is what drew me back to the more traditional, professional path, because it was easier to feel accomplished at the end of the day. Coming back to it the second time around ... someone asked me the other day what advice I’d give my younger self. Part of what I said was having the perspective that success will look different in this path and you can’t measure it by comparing it to your corporate colleagues. Success might mean you sent out an email today and someone actually responded to it. You think about success differently, and you have to think about it in smaller chunks. To think that success is getting a major record label deal — that’s a dream, but so few people actually achieve that, so you have to find different ways of measuring success. It feels different this time around because I have a more realistic view of what it takes and what’s actually possible.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
