Lorenzo Nichols, aka Stitch Early, lives to create — or at least so he said when we sat down recently to catch up and talk about everything from his trip to South by Southwest to what inspires him to keep going to the upcoming project he’s been working on for quite some time now. He’ll be performing Friday night at Sky Stage, along with Natalie Brooke and Kitewave, and it’s only a handful of performances the local rapper is doing this year as he prepares the finishing touches on his next endeavor. To learn more about Nichols, check out his Bandcamp page at stitchearly.bandcamp.com.
The last time we got together, you were telling me about how you were taking your time to put out more music. I didn’t know you were like that. I thought when you were focused on getting a project out, you’d get that out as quick as you could.
I think it’s one of those things for me, in the beginning, no one knew who I was. So I just needed to get it out, get it out. Then, as I’ve grown as an artist and honed in on how I want to put things out and how I want it viewed, how I want it seen — those things mean more to me than just hearing a song from me.
Do you think that’s because you got older?
No, I think some of it is growing as an artist and some of it is things lining up.
Do you think you could ever go back to that place where it’s simple and quick?
I think it’s a growth thing.
I know, but growing could still mean going back to being simple.
Do I think there’s a way to be simple in that grandiose, bigger thing? Yeah. That’s why I use that example. I believe it was the “Life Of Pablo” tour where it was literally just Kanye West on a swinging stage. That’s super simple. It was more about lights and it wasn’t that one he did where he had mountains and angles and all those things. It was literally Kanye West, in a mask, on a floating stage, with lights. That’s the simplicity of a “College Dropout,” but take it up a notch because then he had the means to be able to do what he wanted to do. It’s in that sense. I think the more you do music, the more thought process goes into things around it in the sense of: this song is supposed to be listened to at the pool party and not in your living room.
To that point, does the song ever pass you by? If you’ve been working on a song for two years and a year into that process, you don’t have those same emotions, do you?
I think it depends on how you are as a writer. For me, when I write music, I typically don’t write music in a “Yo, it’s 2022” way. I pull from everything.
Are there songs on this next project where you started them so long ago that now, they’ve taken on a completely different meaning?
I have to think.
If there’s nothing off the top of your head, then there probably isn’t. They all still mean what they meant?
Yeah.
When you hear them today, do you still connect with them?
Yeah, and I think that’s the thing. Before, when I was done with a song, I was done with a song. Verse, hooks, I was done with it. As I’ve grown, my ear has changed. Like, maybe I like when things have a little crackle in it.
But lyrically, it’s always still there, right?
Lyrically, it’s always still there; story-wise, it’s all still there; but you’re able to say, “I think I’m going to do something different with my voice on this one. When I go to the second verse, I might use a higher pitch.” So, now, I’m not just thinking as a rapper. That’s been for some years now. I’m not thinking like a rapper, like, “Hear these words.” Instead it’s, “What emotion do I want to evoke when I hear these words?”
Do you ever get sick of hip-hop?
I won’t say necessarily sick of it, but there are times where I go, “What other things can I do within hip-hop?” That’s on a personal level, from being like a movie critic who only watches critically acclaimed movies and then they’re like, “Let me watch some indie films,” just to tap into something that gives them that excitement. So, for me, it’s trying new things — maybe rapping on production I wouldn’t normally rap on.
How about rock music?
I like all that stuff. It’s things like that that interest me and make it new and fresh. I feel like playing with a band allows for those moments, because as an artist, sometimes you get tired of performing the same song. That could be a difference like when a comedian has to change up how they do the joke from show to show. As an artist, you can go, “I know I wrote this record, and I know you like this record a lot, but I’m tired of doing this record.” With the band, it gives me the ability to think about how we can re-do or refine the song.
Which do you prefer, the DJ or the band?
I prefer the whole band and the DJ. Mark Billups creates the perfect production. Dan Leonard is the glue on the drums. Marcus Sampson is a master on the keys. The angelic voices of Sontia Hewlett and Dorian Janell add ambiance on vocals. DJ Baspy brings another level of sound on the ones and twos. I can’t do me without them. They form Stitch Early and The Populatn.
Do you have a benchmark in Frederick? You’ve played the Weinberg and the Creek — what’s your favorite memory?
Each one is for different reasons. I loved Stages because seeing the concept of “When the Sky Cracks” come to fruition, that’s different than, “Hey everybody, buy your ticket and come to the show and I’ll rap for you.” So, that one was high up there because everyone had to put painter suits on just to get into the show. It wasn’t just an experience for all the people who bought tickets and came; it was also an experience for me. That was a high moment. The Weinberg. The 200 East show. I ran into Ray Wade in Hagerstown and I was telling him that the first show I ever did in Frederick as Stitch Early was Last Saturdays with Jay Berd and all them. So, here I come, and I rap, but it’s different and for them to embrace me ...
Those Last Saturdays got fun sometimes.
Yeah, that was my introduction. Then, places like Nola, Sky Stage, the Creek. Each of them, for different reasons. The Creek, you gotta have, like, two and a half hours of material. You gotta realize you gotta go up there and do a lot more than just music. There’s so much more that ties into it.
And don’t forget South by Southwest.
Yeah, that was something [laughs]. I always bring it up. When I did “All Rise,” I paid for the venue, I sold the tickets, I printed my own tickets. That was my DIY moment. I was hitting up people to do stuff and that was pretty much the start of the band, because at that time, I did one song and it was with Marcus and Dan. I remember hitting up the News-Post, asking if there was anyone who would come out and cover it. They were like, “Yeah, we don’t really have anyone to do that. We see what you’re doing, but we’re not going to come see what you’re doing.” The surreal part is, from there, fast-forward to me going to South by Southwest, you coming to South by Southwest, and then to come back and perform at a show that the FNP was putting on ... it was a surreal moment for it all to come full circle. That’s why, when you asked earlier if I’m sick of hip-hop, even if there are moments when I personally might be, “Oh, man, is this what I really want to do?,” I think of those moments and the doors that God has opened up, and I didn’t have a hand in it. Things I never even asked for. He was like, “Hey, I see you working, so here you go.” Those are the things that keep me going and renew my love for hip-hop.
That leads me to this: What is the objective? At this point, is it more about having fun, or is it about chasing something, and if the latter, what is that thing you’re chasing?
I’m probably past the chasing part. If there’s anything I’m chasing, it’s new ways to create or new ways to become a better songwriter. I’m chasing those things. It’s almost like your own personal benchmarks.
What inspires you to do music, then, at this point?
Life. I’m a creative, so whether it be what I do with the clothes [Nichols founded the clothing line Icon Natn] or when I’m doing my daughter’s hair, that’s a calming place for me. That’s me creating. If I’m painting a wall at the house, it’s about creating. If life inspires it for me, the smallest thing could end up in a song and end up being part of something. For me, when I first started doing music, it was more like, “I think I’m going to do a song about this,” and I would say by the time between the albums “The Great Compromise” and “When The Sky Cracks,” it was like, “This is what’s going on in my life.” The biggest thing about music and the people who inspired me to do music was there was a connection. I couldn’t relate to DMX murdering people and what he talked about on record, but I could relate to his passion and that energy. It pulls me in a certain way. With the music I try to create, whether it inspires you or it’s something you put on at the gym, I hope you pull something from it. That’s what inspires me to keep doing it.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.