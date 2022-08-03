Retro/Ricole, otherwise known as Ricole Barnes, has been a staple in the Frederick arts scene for years. In addition to his work as a hip-hop artist, he also fronts a rock band, daMOOD, which recently played Alive@Five this summer, and he’s also one half of a new trip-hop duo, Bikes. In this sprawling conversation, Retro/Ricole touches on everything from returning to his hip-hop roots, the next generation of artists in Frederick, his upcoming new album and his battle with depression, which is something he hasn’t touched on publicly until now. To listen to his work as a solo artist, head over to his Soundcloud page at soundcloud.com/retro-ricole.
What’s it like to play Alive@Five?
Now that I’m a two-time Alive@Five player, it’s cool. First of all, the amphitheater is a pretty cool set up. I like playing anywhere that has an elevated stage, so they win with that. When you have played the majority of your shows on flat surfaces, anything with an elevated stage is cool. The amphitheater is visually cool and then on the other side you have folks listening along the creek. I’ve never sounded better than when we do gigs with the sound guys that work Alive@Five. It’s cool, man. It’s the hometown thing to do.
That leads me to this. What’s it like to play the Weinberg?
It’s been six years since. That was exhilarating. That’s a whole different beast because it’s inside, and the lights are on you. It’s a different element. At Alive@Five, you can choose to watch us and listen to us or you can’t. You can have conversations on the side. At the Weinberg, they focus in on you. They’re there for what’s onstage. It’s a high. I’d love to play it again soon someday. It’s been too long.
What’s it like to play the Baker Park Band Shell?
I did it by myself. There would have been a crowd, but the weather kind of ruined it for that, so I didn’t get the full bandshell experience. It’s funny that you ask that because that’s the last check off the list as far as Frederick goes. Everything else has been checked off when it comes to places to play.
All respect to everybody, what stands above in Frederick? In terms of those gigs, those shows, for you personally, what is it? You’ve done it all.
I’d definitely say the Weinberg, just because the significance of that. The other ones, they were awesome, cool, but the significance of the Weinberg sticks out. I hate to even say that because it’s been six years since that, and the fact that I’m still discussing that and not bigger venues ... from a Frederick stance, I don’t mind discussing it at all. It doesn’t get any bigger. But to keep going back to the Weinberg, like, “that’s my highlight,” it’s been six years now. It’s time to make new highlights.
What keeps you motivated both individually and with daMOOD when you’ve done everything you can do in town.
There’s music that hasn’t been heard yet. One thing about me, I can never leave something incomplete. All these songs will have to be out in the world eventually.
You think they’ll be complete?
There’s a process to a lot of those songs. A lot of them are written, demoed, and that’s it. They need to be officially recorded and released.
How excited are you about music in general, and where you are creatively these days? Six years after the Weinberg, how excited do you still get about making music?
I’m probably about the same. I don’t think I’m any more excited than I was six years ago, as far as getting the music out to people. I’ve added elements since then, with the creation of Bikes and me kind of delving back into solo records and this new album that’s going to be released. There’s always a five-year rollout with me. Every five years, I create a five year plan and execute that and then move on to something else. 2020 was the beginning of this new five-year rollout. In 2020, I released my mixtape “Banned From Streaming.” Bikes was created. I worked on my new album, “On an Axis.” We reconvened as daMOOD. But at the beginning of that phase, I was in the same mindset. That’s why I say I’m no more excited now than I was at that time because that was going into something new.
Do you ever get bored?
Yes.
When was the last time you were bored with music?
Actually, during the pandemic. I found other interests. I got deeper into fashion and I actually took the time to sit down to watch television and films and documentaries. There was a seven- to nine-year period where I wasn’t watching television or film. The only thing I’d watch on television was sports. I was totally out of the know with all this great television and film. I missed out on so many great shows that sparked my creativity. So, television and fashion gave me that creative spark again. Delving into those worlds gave me the spark to want to dive back into music again, because music wasn’t doing it for me.
You’ve been doing daMOOD for forever now, you’ve been doing solo stuff for forever-ever now, and now you have Bikes. How does that scratch a different creative itch for you?
I always tell people that Bikes — which is a trip-hop duo between myself and my good friend Moss French, better known as Eric French — I’m melding the worlds of fashion and film into that. Eric and I are very alike when it comes to just having a sense of culture and fine art. This is the closest I’ve gotten to bringing all those other forms of creativity into the music.
Is it a different kind of connection with him musically?
Absolutely. We have so much in common with our tastes for culture. We’ll sit there and obsess about issues of The New Yorker. And not even what’s written in The New Yorker but how The New Yorker is presented. The cartoons — the articles are the last thing; it’s just the presentation of it. It’s things like that, I don’t know if I could talk to the average person about them. They’d probably think, “What’s wrong with this guy? Why’s he obsessing over how a magazine is presented?” It’s those little things that he gets. Sometimes, it’s unspoken and there’s very few on this planet I can identify that way with. So the music comes out so naturally and organically because of our tastes.
Do you have anything planned with Bikes? Anything on the books?
We don’t have anything on the books currently. We played Sky Stage, but we’re trying to figure out which spaces make the most sense for us. We’re looking for something different. The new Fredericks Arts Council space is a goldmine. That’s totally a place that Bikes could play.
Speaking of that, it’s a new venue. You’ve been around long enough to see venues come and go and then come back again. What are some of the best you’ve seen come and go?
Cafe Nola is the best venue. Nola’s the most diverse. Whenever daMOOD would play there, I’d say, “This is home field advantage.” Our rawest shows, our most uncompromising shows we’ve played, were at Nola. The people there get it.
The people who go there to see music, go to see music.
That’s what I mean. They could even be having conversations in the crowd while music is happening, but they still get it. I’ve been to some of the liveliest parties there, seen some of the liveliest shows. They just get it.
How do you sustain that? There have been so many opportunities at so many different places. We’ve only seen a few still stand. How do you think a place ends up sticking around more than a year or two?
Location is everything. Sky Stage is another top-three for me. If only it could be all year-round, it’d be No. 1 for me, because you’re strictly coming there to see art, be it music, visual.
You’re talking about arts in Frederick on a 360-degree level. In your mind, is Frederick an arts town? Has it successfully become that?
It hasn’t successfully become that. It’s part of it. I don’t think it’s successfully become that because success would mean that on all fronts, it’s just pumping out creativity and you have the right people in the right spaces to make that happen. I don’t think it’s done that as a whole, but there are pockets and demographics of people that have helped push it along. But I don’t think we’ve successfully done it.
What constitutes success, then? Consistency?
Yeah. Any time I felt something amazing was happening, like the Frederick Fall Fest, I’m like, “This is it. I’ve never seen anything like this. This is it.” Flying Dog having the concerts. “This is it. This is where we need to go.” Something shuts it down. So, that’s why I’m saying some people have gotten it started, but the consistency lacks. Had it not been for breweries and wineries ... actually, they’re getting it moreso than some of these music venues around here.
I don’t think that’s a Frederick thing; I think that’s an everywhere thing. The more you see breweries and wineries, they book music all of the time.
Right. I’m not saying that’s a knock on anybody; I’m just saying they’ve been the saving grace for a lot of artists. More so than the bars and clubs. It’s funny how that has now taken precedence over going out. Until we get a venue — a la 9:30 Club — which is strictly known for bringing acts through and can sustain and get through the false starts or the hiccups or controversies — and when I say controversies, I mean there’s always someone who says, “This can’t work here because you are disturbing my way of living” — then it won’t be a success. There’s been attempts, but until I see that sustained, I’ll never say it’s successful.
You’re now DJing more than you thought you would be. I want to ask you about the difference. Last month, you were booked to DJ and you couldn’t do it, so of all people who got the call, they called me and I went and played music for five hours. I’ve never done that before in my life. It is a tough thing. There is a stigma around DJs — people say it’s just sitting around and hitting play on a laptop. But I want to know if there’s a satisfaction you get out of it and if when you got into it, you realized it was a lot harder than it looked it would be.
What I get out of it is I love curating a vibe. I’m naturally an entertainer. I’ve tried to suppress that a few times, but it comes out in many forms, be it onstage or just sitting and talking. I was born to entertain, so with DJing, I’d have company over at my apartment and in order to keep the vibe going, there would always be music playing. If there’s silence, it’s awkward. It started with me creating a playlist and letting that play. But after a while, a certain song would come on and I wouldn’t want to hear that song. So, I’d be like, “Let’s try this song. And then let’s try this song. And then let’s try this song.” So, then I was like, maybe I should just hop on here for an hour and curate the vibes. That turned into DJing.
You turned it into an art with the Decades stuff because to me, that was interesting. Everybody’s seen a million DJs and I’m not saying your idea was a new one, but the way that you did it and brought it to Frederick, I’ve never seen anybody do that in Frederick before. I really thought you put a lot of time and effort into it.
Yeah, I tell people I’m at my most creative when I’m conceptual. Everything has to be conceptual for me. I have to have a concept and I will follow that until it can be followed no more. I was like, “I could be playing random songs, or how about I make it a concept.” That’s how Decades came about. Playing a different decade on the hour. If it’s 7 o’clock, I’m going to play ‘70s music; 8 o’clock, ‘80s. I still don’t consider myself a DJ, though. I consider myself a curator. The art of DJing, I still don’t feel like I’ve put in the 10,000 hours. I just know how to blend and mix enough to be considered a DJ to the public.
We’ve talked — on podcasts, for the newspaper, blogs — about all the things you’ve done publicly through the years with daMOOD. Rarely do we get a chance to just sit and talk about hip-hop and your career in that. Do you have the same concepts in mind when you write hip-hop records? Does everything have to be a concept album for you?
Everything’s a concept album.
How do you come up with that? What strikes you?
It starts with a concept. I can’t just randomly write lyrics or make records. I can’t just throw paint at the walls. There has to be a concept from the beginning. Every album I’ve written has a concept, a sound, a color. For example, on my new album, before I even wrote a lyric, I had the music sitting in my cloud. I had the beats two or three years prior to that, and I drove around every once in a while, every six or seven months, and listened to them. Nothing was coming up. Nothing was coming to me. Then one day, I was listening to “The Great Adventures of Slick Rick,” and I was like, “Man, oh, man.” That’s one of hip-hop’s greatest storytellers and nobody anymore tells stories — especially the way Slick Rick does. “Once upon a time, not long ago” — nobody starts a record off like that anymore. Gone are the days of classic storytelling hip-hop. Slick Rick made a whole album of tales. That’s why it’s called “The Great Adventures of Slick Rick” — it’s like a storybook. I was like, that hasn’t been done on a large scale to me in a while. I couldn’t name an artist who conceptually stuck to the script like that. So, I was like, my next lane is going to be storytelling in the vein of Slick Rick.
Do you start every song with the line, “Once upon a time ...”?
[Laughs] “La de da de, who likes to party.” I don’t start every song like that, but this album, there’s 10 tracks and seven of them are stories. It started with a concept and once I realized I wanted to do that, it all came to me.
How do you work that out with your producer? Who’s making your beats? Do you get with certain people and say, “This is what I’m looking for?”
Shout out to Cezeneck Music. This was a conversation between myself and my best friend, Bernard Rollins. It was in 2018. He has a pretty big platform now as an illustrator. He’s got a big project coming up. I was talking with him and he was like, “How can I get your music out to the world? I have this platform now, how can I get it out?” At that time, I was going through depression. That’s a whole other story, but he was trying to help me get out of a funk.
Does that, being depressed, help you want to write and get things out? Or does it make you just want to shut everything down? Does it help feed you at all?
It definitely feeds me, but I was going through depression and he said, “What is it that has you in a funk?” I said, I feel like I’m running in place. He said, “How can I use my platform to help you?” Being my best friend, sometimes pride can get in the way and you don’t want to ask for help in any form, but he was like, “No, what can I do?” I told him we always talked about doing a project together, where I do the music and you do the illustration work. Bernard curated “Mr. Sunrise.” He suggested that I rap over all those beats. He has a great ear. The music was his idea. He suggested I use sound bits to write lyrics over. What he did with “Mr. Sunrise,” and other things he’s done, I was like, “You know what? He’s the one who got me into Wu-Tang, A Tribe Called Quest — he’s the one.” He’s always been a big brother figure, like what he’s listening to must be cool. His taste in music has always been top notch. I always trusted his ear, his advice. I thought maybe it would help me get out of the funk. I told him that he had to pick the music. That’s where Cezeneck came in. He’s with artists like Curren$y and other national recording acts. He’s from the DMV and he’s worked with other local people like Iodine P, and I was always a fan of his production. So, Bernard reached out to Ceze who gave him a batch of beats and didn’t even realize what it was for. In turn, Bernard gave me the beats, said these were the ones he picked out, and told me to go to work on them. That was in 2018. I truly didn’t get started writing on the record until 2021. It took me three years to really tackle the beats and figure out conceptually where I wanted to go.
But that was blind, though. He didn’t really know what you were looking for. Now, three years later, you have this concept and it works. There’s a sort of serendipity in that, right? It sounds like you just let it come to you.
I let it come to me organically. This was the most organic album I’ve ever made because of that.
Are there any features on it?
There are. Another one of my many best friends, Bead Gawd, is on it. He wrote an amazing hook for the title track. Iodine P is on it. I got some new upcoming talent. Asa, ATK.
Well, let’s stop there because I wanted to ask you about this. I’ve been told I have only a certain few people in this town that I love when it comes to hip-hop. You. Lorenzo. Jay Berd — he cuts my hair once a year. Now, it seems like Asa is ready to take the baton.
And I don’t mind passing him the baton at all.
That’s what I was going to ask you. Who’s next in Frederick hip-hop? Please tell me there’s a next generation of hip-hop in Frederick ready to come up.
I hate doing this because I always feel like I’m leaving somebody out. Asa, definitely. Asa’s featured on a record called “All In.” And Demetrius is featured on that record. Both are up and coming artists who I was a fan of. When I first heard the music from both of them, I automatically became a fan. I had them recording with me as ASAP. They’re definitely up and coming. Demetrius and I were talking via Instagram for years before I even heard his music and then when I heard it, I was like, “Whoa.” Going back to Asa, when I first met him, Uriel had been telling me about him. He was like, “I got somebody who reminds me of you.” My ears really perked up, like, “Oh, really?”
Were you a little offended?
I wasn’t offended, but the type of hip-hop I make, mostly when I come around Gen Z, they’re more about what’s mainstream and popular and that’s not really my sound. So when he said that, I was like, “There’s a young kid out here making Retro/Ricole type stuff?” Uriel’s never said anything like that. So my ears automatically perked up. I wasn’t offended at all; I was just like, I’ll be the judge of that. I didn’t even want to listen to the music. I wanted to meet him first. When I met him, I automatically got what he was saying. We hit it off. I was like, I have no problem passing whatever torch that is to him. He reminds me a lot of myself, just outside the music.
You know what he does? You can put him anywhere and he has the pulse on everything. He’ll sell out wherever he goes.
That’s why he reminds me of myself. I was the same way when I was that age. I was tapped into every party that was happening. Any event, I was there, front and center. I was mixing with so many different demographics.
You think he’ll ever start a rock band like you did?
Possibly. I also want to mention ANF. His father is DJ Two Teks, aka AJ Naylor. To me, he is the Godfather of Anything Trendy in Frederick. It starts with AJ. So, ANF had that in his blood from his dad. But he’s taken it the furthest by getting signed to a record label. Since childhood, I’ve known him. Super talented and hard-working. He’s actually done the things to be successful. It’s only a matter of time. He’s talented, too. He makes great music. He fits the wave of what’s now, but he can also distinguish himself from what everyone else is doing. So, ANF, Demetrius, ATK and Asa.
Are they like your kids?
Yeah, ANF is more like a nephew. Demetrius would be the same thing. ATK could be my kid, and I’m not saying that disrespectfully. It’s just the age difference, like, you could possibly be my child. That’s why I kind of take to him.
I was talking with someone recently about kids coming up and doing this stuff. He was telling me about how exciting it is to see kids and how inspiring it can be. Do you feel that same way when you see kids come up and start to take over?
I’ll be honest. The way they present things on social media. Marketing. Branding.
That’s the way it is anymore. It isn’t music; it’s branding.
That’s what I’m saying. As far as the lyrical part of it, I’m not like, “Oh, I can’t do that.” But everything else? From branding ... listen, man. As a millennial, a lot of people give Gen Z flak. I have nothing but praise for Gen Z people. I’m around a lot of Gen Z people from working at the Y and things like that, and it actually helps my music. Being around Eric’s daughters, they’re going to right a lot of wrongs that previous generations have made. So, I have nothing but high praise for Gen Z. I’m inspired by it. I get bored sometimes. Seeing this new crop of artists mainly on social media ...
It’s three-dimensional. You can have a television show or a movie or a social media presence and have the same amount of impact as you’d have if you just had a great album.
It’s controversial to say, but I know how his mind works and it doesn’t come out the right way, but Kanye West. I found my inspiration in fashion. To me, Kanye has taken what he did in fashion and he’s been so brilliant in music, but he has now transitioned that into fashion. You can feel the way you want to feel about his music or his takes on things, but his genius now has transitioned over to fashion. What I’m saying is I take from the ones who are before me, the ones who are walking with me, and the ones who are like, “All right, now, we’re coming.” I take inspiration from all of that.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
