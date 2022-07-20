He’s toured the world as part of Grammy-winning, instrumental stalwarts Spyro Gyra, but on July 24, Scott Ambush is coming back to his native Frederick to play with his own band at the Baker Park Band Shell as part of Celebrate Frederick’s Summer Concert Series. 72 Hours recently caught up with the bassist by phone just before he took the stage with Spyro Gyra at a jazz festival in Connecticut to talk about everything from a recent (horrid) trip back from Germany, how he kept busy during the COVID-19 outbreak, his band’s latest covers album and what it’s like to finally become a member of a very exclusive club. His band will take the stage, with one very special guest, at 7 p.m. Sunday.
I wanted to start by just catching up a little. I think the last time we talked, it was around the beginning of the pandemic and you had quite a bad story about being in Russia.
Yeah, right at the beginning parts. We made it home, fortunately [laughs].
That’s good. It was sort of a disaster trying to get out, wasn’t it?
Yeah, we were in St. Petersburg when the president went on TV and said he was closing the borders. That was Thursday, and then we had Moscow on Friday. So, we weren’t sure what we were going to do. We were just counting on us being Americans would get us home. Because of that, anyone who had any desire or need to come back here came back — people with green cards, resident aliens, whatever — and airports were overwhelmed. Of course, at that point, we really didn’t know much about the virus, so everyone was terrified. So, that was tough.
That was a couple years ago, and not that the pandemic is fully over now, but what did you do to get through? When did you started playing music again?
I didn’t do a show, essentially, for 18 months. Spyro didn’t tour for 18 months, and the local venues were all closed down. So, the music industry shut down for about a year and a half. Towards the end of that period, things started to build up again, but I wasn’t doing much. We did some online recordings. I went back to building basses and working on that. I also did some remote video recording with the band. We did our hits medley, which I think has close to 2 million views on YouTube now, so that’s interesting. People love those old songs. No matter what we do, we can’t get away from those three initial successful songs.
I’m assuming you never get tired of playing them?
No, every year, we revamp them in some way so it gives us a little bit of a fresh look at them. Those three songs almost have to be played in some form. “Morning Dance” and Catching The Sun” are the two main ones and then “Shaker Song,” we get a lot for that, too. So, we worked them up into a medley and that seems to satisfy everybody’s need to hear them in one song. Because when you have three songs and a 75- or 90-minute set and you have those songs that you have to play, it limits what else you can play, so we condensed them down into a medley. No one’s ever complained about it, so that’s great.
Throughout the last couple years, were you ever scared that you might not be able to get on the road again? When did Spyro get back to touring?
We started back up again September of last year. We had a really busy fall and winter. We kind of made up for the year we lost. People were starved for music, so once there was an inkling that they could come out and be together, even with masks and vaccination requirements, they came out. Then we were off, and now we’ve been busy this year. I think we’ve had a busier year this year, including the European tour we’re going to do in the fall, than we had even in the few prior years to Covid. Actually, I’m in Harford, Connecticut, right now for a jazz festival.
Oh, that’s cool. When do you guys hit it?
We go on at 8:30 tonight. Tonight, the Average White Band is closing at about 10:30.
That’s great. Are you into them?
Oh, yeah. Definitely.
I saw Tower of Power not too long ago.
They’re one of my favs, too. We just did a show with them this year. It was part of a festival.
Do you enjoy playing festivals, or is it too much of a hassle? Do you think the sets are too short?
I enjoy them. I enjoy it all. You get different things out of different venues and different situations. With this festival tonight, we’ll do our full 90-minute set and generally, so our set’s not shortened, and generally, they’re not. If there’s multiple bands on a festival, generally, we’ll do 75 [minutes], and that seems to be the industry standard — that’s not us setting that time slot. If the festival is a short day, like a municipal festival, you’ll do an hour and that’s when it kind of starts to become an imposition because you have to limit the number of songs. Everyone has to be conscious of how long they’re soloing because with an hour, there’s just not enough time to play enough music.
How long are you out, or is it just the weekend?
Just the weekend. Actually, we were out for just one show last weekend in Stuttgart, Germany.
Wow, that’s a long way to go for just one show.
Yeah [laughs]. It was originally just the Stuttgart date, but then they added Istanbul, Turkey, so it was like, “OK, we have two, that’s good,” but then the Istanbul, Turkey, gig went away because something happened with the promoter. So, rather than change all the flights, we kept our flights. I flew from here, went to Munich, stayed a day, traveled from Munich to Stuttgart by train and had a day off. We played Stuttgart and then I came home and it took me 23 hours to get home.
Oh my God!
Yeah, it was a nightmare. It’s a really long, involved story, so I won’t tell you all of it, but basically, my flight got canceled from Stuttgart to Frankfurt and I was flying from Frankfurt to Dulles. They canceled my flight, and they were going to put me on a train from Stuttgart to Frankfurt, but I didn’t find out it was a train until I got to the airport. I talked to the person over the phone before I got there and they assured me it was a plane and not a train. I got to the airport and they were like, “We don’t have any flights to Frankfurt today.” So, they found me a flight that went from Stuttgart to Munich and from Munich to home, but I was at the airport at 8 o’clock, and that flight didn’t leave until 1:30 in the afternoon, so I was stuck in the airport for almost five hours. Then, I got to Munich and that flight was delayed three hours. Then there was a layover. But, you know, the beauty of the trip was as we were about to take off, the flight attendant comes to me and says, “Mr. Ambush,” and I thought, “I’m getting upgraded! Cool!” And she just let me know that this was going to put me over the million-mile mark with United, so I’m lifetime Gold now.
Oh, that’s great. It’s a silver lining, I guess.
Yeah, I was watching my account and I saw it coming and now I finally made it.
Are you more proud of that than you would be a platinum record?
[Laughs] Not quite. It took 30 years to get this one, but ...
So after all this traveling, you’re coming back here to perform. Are you bringing your usual band?
It’s going to be the usual band I’ve had with me lately — the band I’d have when I’d do shows at Vini Culture [a wine bar in Frederick that has since closed]. It’s going to be the quartet, plus I’m adding a percussionist. We have a special guest: Mary Ann Redman is going to come up and sing a tune or two. I had been playing every Sunday night in Bethesda with her for I don’t know how many years. It stopped when COVID hit, and unfortunately the restaurant closed — it didn’t make it through COVID. So, I haven’t played with Mary Ann since before COVID and she has been very adamant about not performing until the virus had subsided somewhat, but she’s been doing it lately. So, it will be the first time we’ll all be together since before COVID.
I’m curious — I know there are some people who thumb their nose at doing covers, but do you have a preference when it comes to the covers/original material ratio? And also, will there be a lot of covers on Sunday?
I love playing original music, and that would be my preference. But I don’t mind playing covers if they are songs that I really like and I think are good music. If I have the opportunity and latitude to put my own spin on them. I love doing that actually — almost as much as playing original music. And we will be playing some covers Sunday. We’ll be doing a Sting tune. Mary Ann is going to sing our arrangement of “Boys of Summer.” I love doing that. I love taking something that’s a really great song and giving it my own interpretation. As far as going out and playing covers and doing a representation of the original version, that’s not my preference, but I can appreciate the value in that.
I think I had seen you guys play “Black Hole Sun” before.
That’s right. We’ll be playing that on Sunday, too. That’s a song I’ve always loved, from the first time I heard it and saw that creepy video. I really love that song harmonically, and I thought, “It’s in 4/4, so let’s try doing it in 6/8, and let’s try to do a 6/8 ballad, just for something different.” There’s a great moment for me, when I’m listening, where I have the revelation, “Oh, wow, this is ‘Black Hole Sun.’ Wow!” Also, I don’t know if you’re familiar, but the latest album Spyro put out was all cover songs. It’s the first time the band has ever done that. We did a Christmas album, and we’ve been part of a couple compilations, but we decided rather than put out a usual Spyro record, let’s do something different. The idea was, let’s take songs from the vinyl era that we all grew up with and loved and put our own spin on them. We called it “Vinyl Tap,” which was cool, and it came out really, really great. We did a Beatles tune, we did a Stevie Winwood tune, we did a Squeeze tune.
Yeah, I see you did “Tempted.” Oh, and “Sunshine of Your Love.” How was that?
Yeah, that was good. I haven’t listened to it in a while, though.
How did you guys decide which songs to do?
Everyone came in with ideas, and we had discussions when we were traveling and listening to stuff. We’d have discussions about ways to approach it and then came to a consensus and we actually did it. There’s one we recorded that didn’t make it onto the album because we wanted to put it out on actual vinyl. We had to limit the amount of music you can put on vinyl, so one track didn’t make it. It turned out really cool, though. We’re enjoying playing those tunes live.
I bet people really dig that because I’m assuming these are not traditional interpretations, right?
Right. Again, “Tempted” is kind of a 6/8 R&B, bluesy ballad. So, I love it. We don’t always announce it, but sometimes, when we say the next song is by Squeeze and it’s called “Tempted,” the audience is like, “Oh!” Then we break into it and they all kind of look at each other like, “Is this Tempted?” It’s a really cool version of it.
Is there a cover song that you love doing the most?
In recent years, I’d say “Black Hole Sun.” Setting up for Sunday’s show, that was one I knew we were going to do. That’s probably the only one that really stands out right now. I had a version of “The Way You Make Me Feel,” the Michael Jackson tune, and that was cool. But then you have to make room for new stuff and “Black Hole Sun” kind of took over for that one. You can only play so many songs in a set.
Is it always fun to play Frederick?
Oh, it is. Definitely. Definitely. I look forward to it. A lot of people I know look forward to it, which is really great and it’s always very gratifying. I don’t do a lot of local gigs, and the gigs I do are often in the D.C. area, so on occasion some friends will come down and see those. The Spyro dates, we play the area twice a year maybe. So, it’s the one chance I get to play for the people I see every day. I have to admit, there’s always a certain amount of anxiety that goes along with it because you want to put on a good show. I’ll run into someone in a bar and they’ll say, “Oh, I see you’re going to play Baker Park; I’ll be there.” So, I just think, “OK, this better be good.” The truth is I want it to be good and they expect it to be good, but I don’t think anyone would come up and say, “That’s awful.” There’s a built-in acceptance and support, which is great, so that takes some of the anxiety out of it.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
