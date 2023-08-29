Spending most of his life in Maryland, Josh Gray ultimately decided to pick his life up and move to Nashville, pursuing his passion of music. That move led to an evolution in sound, and that sound can be heard on his new record, the country-inspired “Walk Alone,” though he got his start and recorded his first album in Frederick. We recently caught up with him to talk about what it’s like to live in Nashville, being a perfectionist, writing an album with a toddler at home and if he’d ever consider moving back to Maryland for good.
You were born in San Fransisco, and then you moved to Maryland and grew up in Maryland, but now you’re in Nashville. How long did you spend in Maryland?
I guess I spent 31 years in Maryland, maybe a little less than that.
How did writing music in Maryland shape you as an artist? Did it have a role in you picking up a guitar and learning how to write songs?
Maryland had a role in that, but it was maybe not in musical inspiration. The music I play now is not the music I started out with, but I think you can’t help but be inspired by your surroundings and what you grew up with. The music I was first into when I started writing lyrics was punk music. I grew up in Montgomery County. There are a lot of reasons why I didn’t start playing music right away. Top of the list is I’m a perfectionist. But also, there was no music scene in Montgomery County. I don’t know if that’s changed at all, but it probably hasn’t. I was going to punk shows in high school in Wheaton, and I just got inspired by people speaking their mind about stuff. I think everyone needs not to necessarily see people who are not great musicians but people who are at a level where it’s like, “I can do that.”
Being a perfectionist, was the line of thinking something like, “I could perfect this?”
The line of thinking was that I could at least express myself. I could get to that level without having to go to a fancy music school or something like that. I really just always appreciated the freedom of speech aspect of music and expressing yourself. Especially in high school — you’re really angsty and pissed off, and you noticed everything wrong in the world. Not that I’ve changed much, but you see other people express themselves and think, “Why can’t I do that?”
That’s interesting because that element is in your music. I reviewed your first record years ago, and it was just you and an acoustic guitar. I pulled up the new stuff before this interview, and it’s not just you and a guitar anymore. Can you talk about how that evolution started?
Yeah, like I said, I started out listening to punk music and got really inspired by that. Then, in that same vein of speaking my mind, I really got into folk revival era music and ‘20s blues and stuff like that. I put out that first album when I was inspired by that stuff. I wanted something that was really stripped down. When you’re recording your first album, you don’t know what the hell you’re doing. I didn’t want to get in a studio with a bunch of musicians where I’d be the least experienced person in the room. I wanted to capture a moment in time with me and the guitar. Every song on that is played 100% live. When I screwed something up, I just had to do it over.
But then I moved down to Nashville, and I’m inspired by a bunch of different types of music, and I wanted to see what my music would sound like with a full band. I recruited people, a bunch of different people over the years, but I have my main guys who have stuck with me. They appeared on “Songs of the Highway” and my most recent album, “Walk Alone.” I think a lot of the original stuff is there. You can kind of see where I’m heading on that first album. It was just me and a guitar, so the musical variety was not there, but the lyrical variety was there. There were story songs, a protest song. In the following albums, I did the same thing, but I was able to explore different sounds on each and maybe even different genres, too.
Is it hard to connect with those older songs these days?
Yeah, but I think they’re cool [laughs]. I mentioned loving old ‘20s blues albums, and a lot of those albums are just a guy and a guitar. There’s just so much emotion in a lot of those songs, where it’s just a guy playing a single string a lot of times. If you ever watched a great guitar player, it’s all in the fingers. Tons of people can pick up the same guitar, but they’re all going to make it sound different. I listened to that old album and for a while, I was like, this doesn’t sound professional or that great to me. But now listening back to it, it sounds like one of those really old albums.
Yeah, I can totally see that. You set such a mood with those songs on that album. Was that intentional?
I think it’s just a product of a lot of what I was listening to at the time. I don’t know if I tried to go back and capture that if I could do it again. First of all, my voice has definitely changed.
It’s so low. You have such a low voice!
I don’t smoke or anything, but I’d eventually like to get to that Leonard Cohen, Mark Lanegan kind of thing. But yeah, it was a time and place, and listening back to those songs definitely feels like that time and place.
I’m not sure what you went down to Nashville to accomplish and if you’ve accomplished it, but I know it’s a crowded place with a lot of musicians. How hard or easy is it being a musician for you there?
It’s easy, I would say. It’s like you said — it depends on what you’re going for. You can stay in any small town and if you’re good enough, you can be one of the top musicians in that town. That’s not an impossible goal to shoot for. That’s not what I was going for. Having that kind of success in Nashville is pretty hard to do, but it’s not ever something I was going to go for anyway. The key is touring. The key is playing small towns. I’ve talked a lot with friends about this because Nashville is a fun place to play in order to hang out with your other friends in Nashville, but it’s going to be a room full of people who are better at guitar than you. They just want to go out for a drink and they don’t care that you put out a new album. The people who see music as a talent are not located in Nashville, so in this album, I talk crap about Nashville, but there’s upsides and downsides. One of the upsides is the insane amount of talent here. This is a major city — a small major city — so all these people with musical dreams who were looking for more moved here. A lot of them are musicians who tour with national acts and they live here and in their off-time, they do smaller projects, so you can get them into the studio for a similar rate for a musician you’d get in a small town.
Do you get tired of it at all?
Man, don’t get me started [laughs]. Tired of what, exactly?
It seems like it could be frustrating to be there. A lot of people who live in Nashville, from what I understand, don’t necessarily make their living by playing in Nashville. They might live in Nashville, and they might do studio work, but when they go play, it’ll be two hours down the road. When you first went to Nashville, what did you want to do, and are you doing it?
Yeah, when I came down here, my only goal was to get better, to challenge myself. I think I’ve achieved that. I don’t think that musicians who live here in Nashville are unhappy about not making much money in Nashville. They play music because they love to tour and play shows and meet new people and hang out. I think you realize pretty quickly you aren’t going to make money in Nashville and you aren’t going to get noticed in Nashville unless you gain some popularity outside of Nashville. I feel like Nashville is for connections. You never know who’s going to be in the audience. If you’re in a small town and playing all the time, you might be great, but it’s going to be unlikely that someone in the audience will be able to help you move forward. I’m just trying to move it forward with each album. So far, my music seems to be gaining popularity in Europe.
Have you toured over there?
I have not, but I plan on it. I need to get my passport. I was going to get my passport because I was going to tour in the Netherlands, but then the pandemic hit. I actually just announced today that I got a physical distribution deal in the Netherlands for this album, so it will be in stores all over Europe. My last album was in a few places over there, but this is the first one that will be all over.
Are you a full-time musician? Is this your full-time gig?
No.
Do you want it to be?
I don’t know anymore. I used to want it to be, but I have a 5-year-old, so it’s like, do I want to be on tour and away for so long? I do love touring and playing, it’s a lot of fun, but I don’t want to stay out forever. Right now, I’m doing a lot of freelance IT stuff, and I’m cool with that. I kind of realized before the pandemic, I was playing a lot more shows. Then, I don’t know if it’s because I’ve been away from playing large amounts of shows for a while, but I realized the things I love are the writing process and the arranging of the band and being in a studio. I definitely want to keep doing that. I’m going to still be playing shows, but I also like being a recluse. I’m pretty anti-social [laughs].
Do you channel that into your music?
Yeah, I would say I make music for anti-social people, wouldn’t you?
Yeah, that’s why I love it. Speaking of that, let’s focus on that new album. Is there a song you’re proudest of?
That’s especially tough because before going into the studio, you say, “These are the songs I’m most excited about,” but then after you go in and the other musicians lay down their parts, you’re like, “I don’t know — maybe these are my favorite.” There are a couple tracks. The first one would be the song for my daughter, “She Thinks the World of Me.” I had never written a song for my daughter. This was the first album I’ve written with a toddler in the house, and that was a big question for me: Can I even write an album trapped inside during the pandemic with a toddler? Luckily, I was able to pull it off. We tried some interesting things on that song. We have accordion in that one. I also feel like there’s more country on this album. I’ve been doing promotion, and I was thinking, “Man, it’d just be easier if I was just a country artist or a rock artist and I didn’t put all this different stuff in there, because if I was just one artist, I could promote to just those stations.” Now, I have to reach out to everybody. Not that I’m complaining.
Do you miss Maryland? Do you ever want to come back?
Yeah, I try to come back once a year. I’m trying to come back at the end of this year. I still have a lot of friends in Maryland. It’s a different feeling. I love it up there. Let’s be clear: I came down to Tennessee just for music. This is not my choice area to live. I love Maryland. I miss downtown Frederick, and I miss that whole feeling of going out, grabbing coffee, walking down the street, seeing friends — a small-town feel. I’m out in suburbia now. The city of Nashville has changed so much. But, who knows. Maybe eventually, I’ll be back to Maryland for good.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
