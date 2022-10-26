Colin Shultzaberger and Donnie Carlo form Treetop Studio, a place to record music in New Market that has a little bit of a twist. That twist? A video component. As you’ll see if you look up the studio on YouTube, the producers have engineered performance videos of local artists that have garnered thousands of views. In this conversation, the two talk about going into business together, more about what sets them apart from other local recording studios, why moments are so important, and the inspiration they get from sketch comedy. To learn more about Treetop, visit treetopstudio.org.

72 Hours: How did you get the idea to start a studio together?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription