The weekend of Sept. 15 is going to be a busy one for Dave Van Deventer. Not only is he a co-producer of the Watermelon Pickers Festival in Northern Virginia, but he’ll also be performing throughout the weekend in two of his bands, Furnace Mountain and The Woodshedders. He recently hopped on the phone to talk about what it’s like producing a music festival in the Shenandoah, the balance between organizing and performing at an event, booking Little Feat as this year’s headlining act and, naturally, if he has any desire to eventually step away from the hustle and bustle of the festival after being part of it for nearly two decades.
You are the producer of the festival, and two of your bands are playing the festival, so let’s take the producer side first. How tough is it to put something like this together?
If you’ve ever thrown a party before, there’s the guests and the food and all that. So, you just times it by 10,000 and there you go [laughs]. There’s a lot of moving parts, and there are many things you can’t control, as it is with lots of things in life, so it’s a good learning experience that way. You can’t control things like the weather — good things and bad things. You gotta do your best, and hopefully you’re doing something you believe in. I only hire bands I want to hear, so I think of it as though I’m planning a party for a lot of people who are just going to trust what’s going to happen when they get there.
How long have you been involved with the festival?
Since the beginning.
At this point, does it feel easier?
Yes and no. The past two years were pretty rocky with the pandemic — the cancellations. I had thought I’d seen everything. It’s been 18 years. I’ve had the event flooded out before, and we had to move it on a day’s notice. I had a venue cancel on us at the last minute. We’ve had hurricanes. I thought I’d been through every scenario, and then came the pandemic. But this year, I have to say it’s been pretty chill. The one good thing about doing it this many years is a lot of people who show up — volunteers and the like — they know what to do, and they do the same thing every year, so it sort of starts running itself after a while, and that part does make it easier.
If someone decided tomorrow they wanted to start a music festival, what’s something that would surprise them, something that people normally don’t know about putting on a festival?
They would probably be surprised by how much bands charge, especially famous ones, and all that’s involved with getting them there and making a situation where they can do their art. There’s a lot involved in hotels and travel arrangements and food. There’s more involved than people would think, and that’s a good thing. When you go see a festival, you should think, “Oh, that looks easy.” If that’s what you’re thinking, then they’re probably working really hard, doing it right.
This year, you have Little Feat as the headliner. How did you come to that?
We’ve been typically a bluegrass festival, and bluegrass is kind of a broad genre these days. We had the group Leftover Salmon from Colorado one year, and they brought Bill Payne from Little Feat to play keyboards with them. That sort of planted the seeds in our heads. I saw they were touring this year and thought, “Well wouldn’t that be neat.” And you don’t always get what you ask for, but sometimes you do, so we got Little Feat.
Were there some bands or musicians on the list that you were hoping to get and didn’t? Maybe you’ll get them next year?
Yeah, there were. Typically, for me, when I’m booking an event, I start with the headliner and go down from there. So, after we got Little Feat, I was really hoping to get some strong female acts in there. I was looking at Sierra Ferrell and Molly Tuttle, who we’ve had before. I wasn’t able to get either one of them for different reasons, so we went with Jerry Douglas and Larry Sparks because they were on a list of musicians that played at Watermelon Park way back in the ‘70s at one of the first bluegrass festivals. We’ve been checking names off the list for the past 18 years, and we’re about at the end of it. We pretty much got everybody who was still alive on that list, at one point or another. But we hadn’t had Jerry Douglas or Larry Sparks, so that’s how I came to the next tier of headliners. After that, I went heavy with the third tier being a lot of female artists, so there’s about eight different female-led acts this year.
Speaking of acts playing, you are in two of them, from what I understand. How does that play out for you? If you’re part of the producing and part of the playing, is the playing end a lot more fun?
It is. That’s a very good question. I’ve tried more and more to task the responsibility of what the setlist is going to be to the other band members, because I’m usually busy transferring tickets and talking to volunteers right up to the minute I get onstage. But once I get onstage and start playing, it’s like you’re in a different part of your brain then, and you get to appreciate the festival from that point of view. I think it calms me down and grounds me to the whole event and [allows me to] not get caught up in the logistics. So, I find it to be a therapeutic, good thing to do.
How do you decide on where to put the bands that you’re in throughout the day?
We’ve always kind of done the same thing. Furnace Mountain typically plays early on Saturday. For the past many years, we’ve had some dancers that come from New York, flatfoot cloggers and such, so we put on an old-time song and dance kind of thing. We always play the 4 o’clock set, and it sort of sets the mood for the day on Saturday. I don’t really use it as an opportunity to put our bands in the highest profile spot or anything like that. It’s more of a tradition for me. Then, the Woodshedders are more of a rock, country, bluegrass thing, so I usually put us in the late-night dance tent. We always get excited about doing different, cool covers that we think will get the audience dancing.
You said you’re playing the late-night dance tent and then the next morning, you’re kicking it off early with your other band on Saturday. Does that affect things for you? Do you have to kind of keep yourself in check Friday night?
Oh, absolutely. I come with earplugs and the eye blinder things, and I get in my RV and I go to bed as early as I can. Sleep is important.
I’ve always kind of thought there’s a difference between playing at a festival and playing at a bar or a club. Do you have that same feeling? Is it different to get ready for a festival set?
Yeah. I feel like playing in front of a festival audience is so much different than playing a listening room, where everyone is sitting down. It’s not better or worse, but it’s just sort of an open-ended, freeing energy, and you feel like people are listening, walking around, doing stuff. It feels pretty relaxing to me to play at a festival. A lot of times, I feel a little more self-conscious playing in front of a listening room, but I enjoy both.
Were you able to play any other festivals this summer?
Yeah, let’s see. I just played a chamber music festival yesterday, the Shenandoah Chamber Music Festival in Charles Town. We opened up for the chamber music folks with Furnace Mountain. We played our old-time bluegrass like we do, and then they played their classical program, which is sort of geared around Appalachian music, which was interesting.
When you go to other festivals, because you’re familiar with the way everything goes at these things, do you allow yourself to let loose, or are you looking around, thinking about things, taking notes, those types of things?
Both. I’m always taking it all in. Any time you are part of building something ... if you build houses, every time you walk by a house, you’re going to look at how everything’s done. You just can’t help it. I go to DelFest every year, and that’s a pretty big festival. I’m always trying to pick up on different ways to do things, what works and what doesn’t.
Speaking of that, how long do you anticipate doing this? Do you want to be a producer for the next 10, 20 years, or are you going to want to hang it up someday?
Exactly [laughs]. I don’t know the answer to that. There are moments where I’m like, “This is it; this is my last one,” and I’ve been doing that since the beginning. There are moments where I think everything worth doing is going to put you to the test. So, we’ll see. I’ve gone this far, and I’m excited about this year, so I’m glad I’m doing it this year at this point, at this moment.
That could change tomorrow?
Or five minutes from now [laughs].
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
