In an effort to raise money for the Record Exchange, three local bands will take the Cafe Nola stage on Nov. 11, and those three bands will be Cosmic Halitosis, Dumb Valley and the subjects of the following interview, Weed Coughin. Here, three of the four members of Weed Coughin — James Wilbar, Mike Orris and Robert Vendemmia — discuss how much the show means to them, their affinity for Guido’s and the hole it left in the music scene when it shut its doors, and how they came up with their band name. For more on the band, visit weedcoughin.bandcamp.com.

Let’s start with this show. What’s up with it? Whose idea was it?

Stefan Edward of 2wo Scoops records special performance by Weed Coughin for the Casey Nies Benefit Show at Olde Town Tavern in downtown Frederick.

#fullperformance #caseynies #weedcoughin

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription