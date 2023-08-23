Despite a pesky smattering of Nationals fans, Frederick is unquestionably Orioles territory. And like many of you, for better or worse, I’ve always had a love/hate relationship with the Orioles. Just like a wayward brother, I can’t stand them for a while, but as time goes by, I do care what becomes of them.

The O’s are playing surprisingly well this season, but even in the lean years, we still had that oasis of a ballpark to visit: Oriole Park at Camden Yards. That modern yet retro-looking stadium in the heart of Baltimore with the iconic B&O warehouse as its backdrop started the baseball stadium building craze back in 1992. Since then, almost every major league team has either built a new park like it or has made major renovations to their existing park to create a destination for fans.

 

(3) comments

notconcerned

Betcha had a great time! I like "The Jake", sticking with that call. Missed the Chicago Cubs hot dogs? Unfortunately, the articles credibility is lost in "Utah St" at Camden Yard...

Blueline
Blueline

Nice recap of ballparks. Haven't been to SF, but PNC in Pittsburgh is very nice. I prefer the Primanti sandwich, I didn't expect it to be that good, especially at a ballpark, but it is. Plus, half the sandwich will satisfy most appetites.

Wrigley is on my bucket list, but I have been to Fenway a few times. Yes, seats & aisles are tight, but when you think of all the greats who have played there, plus the atmosphere & bars right outside, I had a blast going there. The fans were nice even though I wore an O's cap. Steve Trachsel pitched the Orioles to an unexpected win, but I was still treated well.

MrSniper
MrSniper

$14 beers & $9 for a half smoke? $20 to park or $15 to ride the subway? No thanks. I’ll support my local minor league team or better yet just catch a game on tv.

