Despite a pesky smattering of Nationals fans, Frederick is unquestionably Orioles territory. And like many of you, for better or worse, I’ve always had a love/hate relationship with the Orioles. Just like a wayward brother, I can’t stand them for a while, but as time goes by, I do care what becomes of them.
The O’s are playing surprisingly well this season, but even in the lean years, we still had that oasis of a ballpark to visit: Oriole Park at Camden Yards. That modern yet retro-looking stadium in the heart of Baltimore with the iconic B&O warehouse as its backdrop started the baseball stadium building craze back in 1992. Since then, almost every major league team has either built a new park like it or has made major renovations to their existing park to create a destination for fans.
While I’m not too interested in the success of any other major league team, I do very much enjoy visiting other major league ballparks. Unlike football stadiums (which are never called parks), no two baseball parks are alike — not even the playing dimensions! Major League parks tend to be little cities unto themselves and a microcosm of humanity from all walks of life. In short, they are fascinating.
Think of a never-ending food court full of delicious food (that is never good for you), a multi-level shopping mall, an enormous escape room, rollicking music hall, a spacious outdoor lounge under the stars, helpful talk therapy session and expansive entertainment venue all rolled into one. And with more people-watching than even the “Real Housewives” of Beverly Hills could stand.
My fascination with ballparks goes back to my youth and the occasional family visit to a favorite uncle in Baltimore. Without fail, one of the highlights of these visits would be a trip over to old Memorial Stadium. I can still remember the first time I caught a glimpse of the greenest grass I had ever seen in that mammoth expanse of outfield as I ascended the escalator. Other perplexing and wondrous sights, sounds and (especially) scents awaited this rural, pre-teen kid who never dreamed he’d actually be in a place his heroes played and only occasionally saw on TV.
Soon after college in 1980, I embarked on my professional career and was introduced to the glory and misery of corporate business travel to faraway cities. Thankfully, nearly all had major league baseball teams that were at home during my visits.
That’s when I began my lifelong hobby of collecting major league baseball stadiums. Not physically of course, although I do have many photos and souvenirs at home, but as fond memories tucked away in the corners of my mind. To me, there is nothing better than getting off by myself in some faraway city to catch a game under the lights after a long day of dealing with demanding clients and irritable colleagues.
In August of this year, I finally finished up. I recently visited Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and thus completed what I call my lifetime grand slam, visiting the home ballparks of all 30 major league teams. To be honest, I have not yet been to a couple of the newer stadiums, but I have been to all 30 major league cities and their home parks at the time, so I’m counting it!
To me, this was a great achievement, but I’ve come to learn it might not be so great after all, certainly not unique. Thousands of people have completed this quest. They are called “ball park chasers.” They even have a website (ballparkchasers.com).
The world record is a breathtaking 30 parks in 24 days by a fellow named Chuck Booth in 2009. He had to do some East Coast day/night doubleheaders to achieve that number. I’ll bet he’s also single.
He has my respect. I completed my lifetime quest just a few parks at a time. It was only after I retired a few years ago that I actually took what you might call a baseball trip — a grueling, eight-day, six-ballpark drive around the Midwest to catch the “fly over” parks. My wife went with me. She may never be the same.
In the past couple of years, I’ve also scheduled mini vacations with pals to finish up cities I had somehow missed along the way. This included quick, two-day forays to Detroit; Denver; Arlington, Texas; and Los Angeles.
Before I give you my Top 10 list, let’s get one thing out of the way: I didn’t really like the two oldest parks and the most storied one. Sacrilegious? Maybe, but that’s how I feel. Despite improvements made along the way, Fenway Park (1912) in Boston and Wrigley Field (1914) in Chicago feel their ages. The seats are small and sometimes not positioned correctly. Concourses tend to be narrow and the fan bases can be, shall we say, overly exuberant. One of Wrigley Field’s concourses even sits underground, which gave me a feeling of claustrophobia.
Yankee Stadium in New York has a corporate feel to it. It’s hard to explain. It’s like they tried too hard to mimic old Yankee Stadium in every way. Lines are long and the food is very expensive. Unfortunately, the fan base takes obnoxiousness to a whole new level, making the game-day experience for visitors and families poor at best.
My Top Ten Ballparks
10. Target Field – Minneapolis, MN – Minnesota Twins
The park is downtown with a terrific cityscape. I loved the statues of Twins’ greats on the concourses and the big sign in center field featuring their original logo: one player representing Minneapolis, the other representing St. Paul, shaking hands over the Mississippi River. Wonderful!
9. American Family Field – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Brewers
This park has a cool roof, brats and Bernie Brewer coming down a slide when a home run is hit. Unfortunately, the park is not in downtown or it would be higher on my list. The very best part: the crowd singing “Roll Out the Barrel,” complete with accordion accompaniment, during the seventh inning stretch.
8. Coors Field – Denver, CO – Colorado Rockies
This park is one of the best, with stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and a great, natural park-like feature inside the stadium that includes trees and a stream. Even in mid-July, the air is so fresh and clean, you hate to leave.
7. T-Mobile Park – Seattle WA – Seattle Mariners
The site of this year’s All-Star Game is tucked in next to the city’s football stadium and a train depot and has an operating train within the park. It’s a downtown park with great views of Puget Sound. It has what looks like a giant umbrella atop the park. That gives it an open-air feel even when the roof is closed.
6. Busch Stadium – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Cardinals
This park features the very best cityscape in all of baseball. You just can’t beat the view of the gateway arch and the feeling of smallness you get when you gaze upon it during the game. This park does a wonderful job of depicting its abundant history, too. Cardinals’ games are always sold out, so the energy in the stadium is amazing, but it can also feel crowded.
5. Petco Park – San Diego, CA – San Diego Padres
A beautiful park in the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp district. The cityscape is just about unmatched. The incorporation of the iron company façade in left field, which the park was built around, was a master stroke that gives the park character. The park also has the major’s second-best steak sandwich, just after Philadelphia.
4. Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Dodgers
This is the third oldest park still operating (1962), but it doesn’t feel it. Overlooking the San Gabriel Mountains, it provides stunning views from all over the stadium. There’s sort of a coolness to being at a Dodger’s game that is palpable and unmatched anywhere else. The Dodger Dog really is the best in all the majors.
3. Oriole Park at Camden Yards – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Orioles
What can I say about my home park? It really is amazing. I made it to this gem of a stadium just a few weeks after the inaugural game and looked on approvingly at the warehouse, Utah Street, flag court and Boog’s Barbeque. Simply mesmerizing! When the O’s are hot, there’s no better place to catch a game.
2. PNC Park – Pittsburgh, PA – Pittsburgh Pirates
This park features a beautiful cityscape, but this one is notable for incorporating the Pirates’ gold and black colors on nearby bridges and buildings. It nestles up nicely against the Allegheny River. Since it is a relatively small stadium, all the seats are terrific. You almost feel a part of the action. It’s just a shame the Pirates have fallen on perpetual hard times. When they are good, the place really rocks.
1. Oracle Park – San Francisco, CA – San Francisco Giants
For me, there is just no better place to catch a game than stunning Oracle Park. It is nestled up so close to McCovey Cove that home runs splash into the bay just about every game. The food is creative. The weather, perfect. It’s the best walk around the park of them all, and the stadium is a pleasant, easy walk from downtown.
— — —
My Worst Five Stadiums
Tropicana Field – St. Petersburg, FL – Tampa Bay Rays — Just a terrible place for a game. A non-retractable domed stadium, it is dark and dank and lacks any kind of energy from the sparse fans.
Ring Central Coliseum – Oakland, CA – Oakland A’s — A horrible, mostly empty stadium set inexplicably in an industrial area. The seats are set much too far away from the field. No wonder the team is contemplating a move to Las Vegas.
Guaranteed Rate Field – Chicago, IL – Chicago White Sox — Set in the southside of Chicago, the neighborhood is not the best and there’s not much to do after the game. The stadium has a steep design that makes you feel far away from the action.
Nationals Park – Washington, D.C. – Washington Nationals — A big, impersonal park with no views of the monuments. What were they thinking? Unfortunately, the Nats lost their Senators history when the franchise relocated to Texas.
Angels Stadium – Anaheim, CA – Los Angeles Angels — The stadium is not only in the middle of nowhere, but it takes forever in hellish LA traffic to get there. The boulder feature beyond the centerfield fence seems pointless and has nothing to do with LA.
— — —
Most interesting food items (I’ve tried them all)
✓ Poutine – Toronto Blue Jays
✓ Dodger Dog – LA Dodgers
✓ BBQ Burger – Kansas City Royals
✓ Donut Burger – Philadelphia Philles
✓ Slider Dog w/Fruit Loops – Cleveland Guardians
✓ 4-Way Chili – Cincinnati Reds
✓ The Mega Slice – St. Louis Cardinals
✓ Prime Rib Sandwich – Houston Astros
✓ Fried Dough Sundae – Boston Red Sox
✓ Wisconsin Ultimate Cheese Fries – Milwaukee Brewers
✓ Pierogi/Kielbasa Cone – Pittsburgh Pirates
✓ 18-Inch Hotdog – Arizona Diamondbacks
✓ Crab Cakes/Boog’s BBQ – Baltimore Orioles
✓ Peanut Butter & Bacon Sandwich – Minnesota Twins
✓ Triple Threat Pork Sandwich – San Diego Padres
— — —
Chronological list of my travels to the parks
8/16/67 – Memorial Stadium – Baltimore — New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles. It took forever to wind our way through Baltimore to get to this mammoth monument to World War II. I made about 25 other trips to this stadium, including the final game played there on October 6, 1991.
5/1/78 – Three Rivers Stadium – Pittsburgh, PA — San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is memorable for being a fun boy’s trip near the end of the college year and the Iron City beer vendor yelling “Willie Stargell dips his bat in it.”
4/18/92 – Oriole Park at Camden Yards – Baltimore — Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles. I still remember the pride I felt looking out at this glorious new ballpark. The B&O warehouse made it seem cozy. I’ve now been to this park about 50 times, including the ’93 All-Star Game.
4/15/98 – Joe Robbie Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL — Philadelphia Phillies vs. Florida Marlins. I was attending a conference in Hollywood, Florida, so I drove over to this huge football stadium for a day game. It was orange, big and empty.
4/24/01 – Chase Field – Phoenix, AZ — Florida Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. I was in Phoenix for a national sales meeting. The stadium is right next to the basketball arena and in a very nice entertainment district. The outfield pool is nice, too.
6/9/04 – Anaheim Stadium (or ”The Big A”) – Anaheim, CA — Milwaukee Brewers vs. Anaheim Angels. This trip is memorable because my then 14-year-old son and I drove down from Disneyland to attend a game. The stadium is in the middle of nowhere and only so-so.
6/18/05 – Tropicana Field – St. Petersburg, FL — St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Devil Rays (now Rays). I’ve been to this stadium several times since my wife and I like to vacation in Sarasota, about 40 miles away. Terrible stadium. The dome appears oddly tilted from the outside and it famously leaks.
10/6/05 – Turner Field – Atlanta, GA — Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves. Memorable, because it was a playoff game, which shows how easy it is to buy one seat at any park at any time. I was in town to visit a vendor. I don’t like the tomahawk chop.
5/20/07 – Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL — Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs. I was in town working at a large medical conference when I got a ticket to this cross-town rivalry game in the major’s second-oldest ballpark.
5/4/08 – Guaranteed Rate Field – Chicago, IL — Anaheim Angels vs. Chicago White Sox. This visit was part of our 25th wedding anniversary getaway. The stadium is on the south side, and yes, it really is the roughest part of town.
7/19/09 – New Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY — Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees. This game is memorable because it was the centerpiece of an epic baseball weekend with my then 19-year-old son. We also visited Cooperstown, New York, home of the baseball Hall of Fame.
6/23/10 – Citi Field – Queens, NY — Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets. I was in Manhattan for a conference, so I rode the subway over for a game. I was pleasantly surprised. The stadium does a nice job representing its considerable history. The arches are nice, too.
9/9/10 – Rogers Centre (originally Skydome) – Toronto, Ontario — Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays. I was in town exhibiting at a convention. The stadium is kind of bland inside but is situated in downtown with a great view of CN Tower. The singing of “Oh Canada” is stirring!
4/14/12 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA — Oakland A’s vs. Seattle Mariners. I attended this game with a work colleague while at a conference in Seattle. A gorgeous stadium with a retractable roof and wonderful food.
5/22/13 – Fenway Park – Boston, MA — Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox. I was in town for a business meeting, so of course I had to make the pilgrimage over to the oldest major league ballpark. The Green Monster wall in left field is the most interesting quirk in modern baseball and the “Sweet Caroline” singalong is awesome in person.
6/23/14 – Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia, PA — Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies. Not sure why it took me so long to get up to Philly. This is a very nice park but in a rough part of town. I love the Liberty Bell replica in centerfield ... and, of course, the cheesesteaks.
8/16/14 – Oakland Alameda Coliseum (now Ring Central Coliseum) – Oakland, CA — Tampa Bay Devil Rays vs. Oakland A’s. I drove down from a business trip in Medford, Oregon. This game is only memorable because I missed my return flight to Baltimore because of it.
5/6/15 – Oracle Park – San Francisco, CA — San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants. I was in town for a conference and brought my wife along for a day game. Aha, I found it! The best park in the land. I could definitely live here and still make use of my O’s orange and black regalia.
8/16/16 – Nationals Park – Washington, DC — Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals. This game is memorable because I walked over from my office in D.C. to meet my 26-year-old son for an O’s game. I distinctly remember the O’s winning 10-8 and him outdrinking me 3-2. Or, was it the other way around?
5/18/17 – Minute Maid Park – Houston, TX — Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros. My wife and I drove to Houston from San Antonio where I was attending a conference. The stadium is quirky and fun. It features a very short porch in left field and an actual incline in centerfield, now (thankfully) removed.
5/10/18 – Petco Park, San Diego, CA — Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres. I’ve been to this stadium a few times, since San Diego is a popular convention destination. Loved it every time! One of the best. Could live here, too.
7/20/19 – PNC Park – Pittsburgh, PA — Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. One of the few times I visited this city just for a game. I remember it was extremely hot throughout the game, but that didn’t dim my appreciation for this beautiful park.
7/21/21 – Great American Ballpark – Cincinnati, OH — New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds. This was the first game of a summer Midwest swing. Six cities in eight days. Best part of this stadium is its location: snuggled right up against the Ohio River. The famous 3- and 4-way chili is nice, too.
7/22/21 – Busch Stadium – St. Louis, MO — New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals. Game two of our Midwest swing. It was a scorcher of a day, but this beautiful stadium with the Gateway Arch standing guard beyond it was well worth the visit.
7/23/21 – Kaufmann Stadium, Kansas City, MO — Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals. Game three of our Midwest swing. The park is undeniably beautiful especially with the iconic water fountains ringing the outfield and spouting almost continuously. But it is way outside of town.
7/24/21 – Target Field – Minneapolis, MN — Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins. Game four of our Midwest swing. Love the statues, walkways and summer weather.
7/25/21 – American Family Field – Milwaukee, WI — Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers. Game five of our Midwest swing. Love the roof, beer selection, Bernie Brewer and brats. Only downside is the park is well outside of town.
7/27/21 – Progressive Field – Cleveland, OH — St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cleveland Guardians. The final leg of our 2021 Midwest swing. This downtown stadium features an attractive light coloring on the outside and outstanding city views inside. It even features Flo of Progressive Insurance fame.
5/13 and 5/14/22 – Comerica Park – Detroit, MI — Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers. This was a buddy’s weekend trip to see our beloved Orioles and to help complete this city. The park is OK but nothing special. The best feature is the roaring Tiger when the home team does something good.
7/16/22 – Coors Field – Denver, CO — Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies. This was another buddy’s trip to see our second favorite team and to complete another missed city. Love the mountain views and cool, crisp mile-high air.
4/3/23 – Globe Life Field – Arlington, TX — Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers. This was yet another buddy’s outing to see the O’s and mark off another city. (I have a very understanding wife.) The stadium is odd because they built it next door to the old stadium, which is still standing and in use by a college team.
8/19/23 – Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA — Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. My final stadium! My wife and I took a whirlwind weekend trip to finish up my baseball stadium quest. Beautiful, mature stadium with great mountain views. They even gave me a certificate!
— — —
How parks are named
Team name: 5 — Oriole Park, Yankee Stadium, Angels Stadium, Nationals Park, Dodger Stadium
Owner’s name: 5 — Rogers Center, Kauffman Stadium, Turner Field, Joe Robbie Stadium, Busch Stadium
Insurance Companies: 5 — Progressive Field, Guaranteed Rate Field, Globe Life Field, Great American Ballpark, American Family Field
Bank/Finance: 5 — Comerica Park, Citizen’s Bank Park, Citi Field, PNC Park, Chase Field
Food: 4 — Tropicana Field, Minute Maid Park, Wrigley Field, Coors Field
Locale: 3 — Fenway Park, Camden Yards, Three Rivers Stadium
Telecom: 3 — T-Mobile Park, Ring Central Coliseum, Oracle Park
Retail: 2 — Target Field, Petco Park
— — —
Facility type
Park: 11
Field: 11
Stadium: 7
Center: 1
Coliseum: 1
Gary Bennett is a longtime Frederick resident who spends his time hiking, biking, volunteering and providing childcare for grandchildren. He is married and retired from his career as a nonprofit marketing executive.
(3) comments
Betcha had a great time! I like "The Jake", sticking with that call. Missed the Chicago Cubs hot dogs? Unfortunately, the articles credibility is lost in "Utah St" at Camden Yard...
Nice recap of ballparks. Haven't been to SF, but PNC in Pittsburgh is very nice. I prefer the Primanti sandwich, I didn't expect it to be that good, especially at a ballpark, but it is. Plus, half the sandwich will satisfy most appetites.
Wrigley is on my bucket list, but I have been to Fenway a few times. Yes, seats & aisles are tight, but when you think of all the greats who have played there, plus the atmosphere & bars right outside, I had a blast going there. The fans were nice even though I wore an O's cap. Steve Trachsel pitched the Orioles to an unexpected win, but I was still treated well.
$14 beers & $9 for a half smoke? $20 to park or $15 to ride the subway? No thanks. I’ll support my local minor league team or better yet just catch a game on tv.
