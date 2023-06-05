Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Nancy Wilson has spent more than half of her life performing for crowds.
The Seattle native, who has famously fronted the rock band Heart with her older sister, Ann, just turned 69 this spring. And the woman who gave their 1977 hit “Barracuda” its biting guitar solo has no plans of stopping any time soon.
While Ann is pursuing other projects, the younger Wilson sister is on the road with Nancy Wilson’s Heart, and she’ll make a stop in Frederick on June 14 to perform at the Weinberg Center for the Arts. The evening will include Heart favorites and some of Wilson’s solo work. Taking over lead vocals for the band is Kimberly Nicole, a finalist on the eighth season of “The Voice.”
Calling from Northern California, Wilson reflected on her years of playing with Ann, selling more than 35 million records worldwide, four Grammy nominations, seven Top-10 albums and 20 Top-40 singles. From the 1970s through 2010s, Heart spent four decades making rock ‘n’ roll history.
BUILDING ‘THESE DREAMS’
Heart was officially founded in 1973 in Seattle as a culmination of other former band projects. Ann was already attached to Heart when Nancy was asked to join in 1975, the same year their first album came out.
But music was already a part of Nancy Wilson’s life.
“We’re from a very musical family,” she said, which includes their oldest sister, Lynn. “My mom played piano and was in the choir and met my dad in a choir. The family all sang together.”
She picked up the guitar in 1964.
“We saw The Beatles performing on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ in our living room with our grandma and the whole family,” she recalled. “It was just an appointment television show to watch because these Beatles had just invaded the country and they were something incredibly different and cool. They kind of exploded the culturally lily-white scene at the time. … They were dangerous with cool weird hair, so we had to have guitars immediately,” she said with a laugh. “We had to beg on our hands and knees for guitars. Then we learned how to play Beatles songs and every cool song on the radio.”
They found chord books and taught themselves to strum, Wilson said, but for her, the guitar was more than a phase. There was something about that instrument that became a part of her. She even goes so far as saying “it’s my calling.”
“The longer I’m around, the more I feel so lucky that I knew what I wanted early on,” she said. “Even in my development, I was drawn to the guitar. It consumed me. I had to learn everything. I just had a knack for it. I had a facility to play guitar like Ann had an amazing facility for singing.”
She said they formed a small band and just kept trying to get better.
“We were just driven and consumed by trying to be The Beatles — like not marry The Beatles but be The Beatles,” she said.
Back then, there weren’t many female rockers that young teen girls could look up to.
“At the time the women were more the ornamental singers,” she said. “You know, working for record companies who had songwriters that got hit songs for them and recorded them. There wasn't much freedom in that.”
That freedom eventually lead to Heart. Ann was already a part of the Seattle-based Heart when Nancy came aboard. Lynn also joined them on tour as “a seamstress for the band,” Nancy sings.
Over the years, the band produced 15 studio albums, nine live albums and nine compilation albums, with radio hits “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You,” “What About Love,” “Never” and “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You,” along with No. 1 hits “These Dreams” and “Alone.”
Wilson did step away from Heart to raise a family for a short while and also wrote songs for other people, including originals for films like “Almost Famous,” directed by her first husband, Cameron Crowe.
FEELING ‘ALONE’
The last Heart tour was in 2019, but the band touring with Nancy Wilson’s Heart is that same band.
“I got so into playing with them that during the [COVID-19 pandemic] shutdown, those were the players I made my album with,” she said. “And then we got a singer who was able to go out and sing hard songs. You know I can’t sing that high.”
That’s how Kimberly Nicole got attached to the project.
“We’re just a little rock ‘n’ roll family,” Wilson said.
They also backed her on her 2021 solo album, “You and Me.”
Wilson loves to surround herself with people she cares for, and when it came to stepping onstage for the first time several years ago without Ann, Wilson admitted it was, in a word, “scary.”
Although her most notable lead vocal was on 1987’s “These Dreams,” which also gave the band its first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, Wilson likes to do what she does best: play guitar.
“I like being the lead singer sometimes, but my real wheelhouse is the guitar and singing harmony, like I did with my sister,” she said. “So putting a band together to sing some of these Heart songs, there has to be a real world-class singer involved to really make it work, and it can be fun because you’re really versatile with what you can do.”
The first time she played a solo gig was with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra at Benaroya Hall in her hometown in October 2021.
“My knees were shaking because I came out by myself and I did an acoustic instrumental to start the show called ‘For Edward’ that I wrote for [my close friend] Eddie Van Halen,” she said.
The group had rehearsed for the show, but because of the pandemic, they were rehearsing at home.
“When we finally did get in the same room together, we were wearing masks but taking them off just for singing purposes,” she said.
So when it came time to perform, even audience members were telling her later that she looked nervous, she recalled. It took her a couple of songs to loosen up. She said it reminded her of when she and Ann performed “Stairway to Heaven” for Led Zeppelin at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2013.
FIGHTING ‘BARRACUDA’
Although with a successful career and being two women in a male-dominated world of rock, the Wilsons have had to constantly defend themselves from rumors. Like when a reporter in the 1970s tried to imply the sisters had an incestual relationship (Ann wrote “Barracuda” over that incident).
“The most commonly asked question is ‘do you and your sister fight?’ They ask it with hope in their voice,” Wilson said during one of the more serious moments during the interview. “First, we’re really close and we know how to talk and resolve conflict because we’re leaders of the band. We have to go, well, not really, because we're kind of best friends and we've had our ups and downs and our challenges and our family spats or whatever, but it doesn't really change the basic relationship that we've always had, which is spiritual, musical and it's family. It’s a military-style family relationship, so we’re really a unit.”
They’ve actually had conversations about staging a fake fight, just to see how quickly the rumors would spread about what they were fighting about.
“We could get all kinds of press out of it,” she said with a laugh. “But we’re not that good of actors.”
When she’s not performing or writing for other performers or projects, Wilson has been busy with her husband and music industry vet Geoff Bywater with their new company, Roadcase Management.
As for Nancy Wilson’s Heart, be ready to have fun, she said. They’ll play Heart favorites and many of their favorite covers. And she promises without a doubt, there will be no ProTools in sight or any backing tracks. Instead, there will be real live music.
“If it’s all live, then it’s really all there in the moment,” she said. “It’ll never sound exactly or feel exactly the same way twice because it's real-life music happening at that moment.”
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
(2) comments
Heart ROCKS! Grew up listening to their jams!!
Still touring...I hope to be that able at that age.
