"The Invisible Hour" by Alice Hoffman

Alice Hoffman’s new novel, “The Invisible Hour,” is about a young woman who runs away from a cult, discovers “The Scarlet Letter” in a public library, travels back in time almost 200 years, falls in love with Nathaniel Hawthorne and bears his baby.

As the latest fervent tribute to the Power of Literature and Libraries, “The Invisible Hour” is even more cuckoo than “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” But such are the pernicious forces arrayed against our literary culture that we’re encouraged to extol any novel that celebrates books.

